Sharad Navratri Day 8, 2026: What Maa Mahagauri teaches about self-forgiveness and letting go to seekers

Sharad Navratri Day 8 falls on October 18, 2026, in several US panchang calendars. The day honours Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, who represents purity, peace and renewal in Hindu tradition. For spiritual seekers, her story offers a chance to reflect on guilt, forgive past mistakes and move forward without carrying old regrets into a new chapter.

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Vedic astrologer Poonam Dutta, of BV Astro, tells Hindustan Times that the eighth day of Navratri focuses on self-forgiveness. She says you can learn from a past mistake without continuing to punish yourself long after its consequences have passed.

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Spiritual meaning of Maa Mahagauri

Maa Mahagauri represents calm, purity and renewal. According to India's official tourism portal, devotees worship different forms of Goddess Durga during Navratri, with each form carrying its own religious significance.

Astrologer Poonam connects Maa Mahagauri with the relief you may feel after facing a difficult truth. You might have spent months avoiding a painful memory or blaming yourself for a decision that did not work out. This day invites you to look at that experience with honesty and compassion.

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{{^usCountry}} You do not have to pretend that the past never happened. Instead, you can recognise what it taught you and decide how you want to live now. Why is Navratri Day 8 linked to self-forgiveness? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not have to pretend that the past never happened. Instead, you can recognise what it taught you and decide how you want to live now. Why is Navratri Day 8 linked to self-forgiveness? {{/usCountry}}

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The expert believed you may carry guilt long after a mistake has stopped offering you anything useful. You might keep replaying a relationship that ended badly, an argument with a family member or a decision you wish you had made differently.

Over time, this habit can make it harder to recognise how much you have changed. You may start to believe that one mistake defines your entire character.

Maa Mahagauri's message centres on releasing this kind of lasting self-blame. That does not mean ignoring the harm you caused or avoiding responsibility. It means understanding the difference between learning from a mistake and repeatedly punishing yourself for it.

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How can you stop feeling guilty about past mistakes?

Start by naming one specific memory that still troubles you. Ask yourself whether you have already apologised, repaired the harm where possible or learned what you needed from the experience.

If you still need to make amends, consider what you can do responsibly. If you have already taken those steps, ask whether continued self-blame helps anyone.

The astrologer encourages you to put down guilt that no longer serves a purpose. You can remember what happened without letting that memory decide how you feel about yourself every day.

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What does Maa Mahagauri teach about moving on?

The astrologer links the goddess with the idea of purification and inner renewal. In practical terms, you can use this theme to question the belief that you do not deserve happiness because of something you did in the past.

Howver, you may try writing down three things: what happened, what you learned and what you would do differently today. This exercise can help you see the difference between your past choices and the person you are becoming.

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Forgiveness does not require you to forget a painful experience or restore a relationship that no longer feels safe. You can take responsibility, maintain healthy boundaries and still give yourself permission to move forward.

How may you observe the eight day of Sharad Navratri for spiritual growth?

You can spend a few quiet minutes in prayer, meditation or journaling. Reflect on a regret you still carry and identify one constructive step you can take today.

If the memory involves another person, think about whether a sincere apology or another form of repair would help. If you have already done what you reasonably can, practise treating yourself with the same patience you would offer a friend.

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