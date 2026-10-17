Sharad Navratri Day 7, 2026: What Maa Kalaratri teaches about fear, endings and new beginnings

Sharad Navratri Day 7 falls on October 17, 2026, in several US panchang calendars and marks the worship of Maa Kalaratri, a fierce form of Goddess Durga. Her dark appearance and powerful image often symbolise the removal of fear and the strength to face difficult truths.

For spiritual seekers, this day can offer a chance to reflect on the parts of life that no longer feel right, from a changing career to the end of a relationship or the loss of an old sense of identity.

Vedic astrologer Poonam Dutta of BV Astro, tells Hindustan Times in an interview that Maa Kalaratri’s significance goes beyond facing everyday fears. She connects the day with deep-rooted fears, endings and the challenge of letting go of identities that people build around their work, relationships and social roles.

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Spiritual significance of Maa Kalaratri Maa Kalaratri is the seventh form of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri. Her fierce form represents strength in the face of darkness and the power to overcome fear. India's official tourism portal also describes Maa Kalaratri as a symbol of strength, courage and divine energy.

The expert explains that people often build their sense of self around external things, such as a job title, a relationship, their appearance or the reputation they hold in society. When one of these parts changes, you may begin to question who you are without it.

The seventh day invites you to look at that question instead of rushing to find a replacement identity.

Maa Kalaratri linked to fear and endings According to the astrologer, the seventh day of Navratri can bring attention to fears that people often avoid discussing. These may include getting older, losing someone, facing an uncertain future or starting again after a major life change.

You may feel these fears more strongly when you retire, leave a long-term relationship, change careers or rebuild your life after a setback. She also links this stage with Saturn, which she interprets as a symbol of facing reality, accepting delays and learning from change.

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What does the sixth form of Durga teach about letting go? According to astrologer Poonam Dutta, you do not need to force a dramatic breakthrough or make a major decision simply because you feel uncertain. Instead, give yourself time to understand what troubles you.

You may ask yourself three questions:

What am I most afraid of losing?

Why does this part of my life define me so strongly?

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How can you observe Day 7 of Navratrifor spiritual growth? You can mark the day through prayer, meditation or quiet reflection, depending on your personal beliefs and family traditions. Set aside a few minutes to write about a fear you have avoided and one small step that could help you face it.

The expert also connects Maa Kalaratri with ancestral fears and patterns passed down through families. Some spiritual traditions view this day as a time to reflect on inherited beliefs and recurring family struggles.