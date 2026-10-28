The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains why Halloween falls at the end of October and what it means spiritually

Halloween falls on October 31 every year, but its roots go beyond costumes, candy and spooky decorations. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the holiday draws on ancient seasonal traditions, including Samhain, a Celtic festival that marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter.

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For you, Halloween can also offer a chance to reflect on change, remember loved ones and explore the spiritual beliefs behind familiar traditions. From an astrological perspective, the date also falls during Scorpio season, which Western astrology links with transformation, emotional depth and renewal.

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Also Read When is Halloween 2026? Here's what each zodiac sign should expect

Why is Halloween celebrated on October 31?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that Halloween takes its name from All Hallows’ Eve, the evening before All Saints’ Day on November 1. Its older roots connect to Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the start of winter.

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Ancient Celtic communities viewed this seasonal shift as an important time of change. Over the centuries, religious observances and local customs helped shape the Halloween traditions you recognise today.

What is Samhain and why does it matter spiritually?

Samhain marked the transition from the lighter half of the year to the darker months. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, people believed that the boundary between the living and the dead became thinner during this time.

These beliefs inspired customs involving bonfires, disguises and offerings for departed loved ones. Today, some Pagan and Wiccan communities continue to observe Samhain as a seasonal festival that honours ancestors and marks a new cycle.

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However, you can explore this history without assuming that supernatural events occur on Halloween. The traditions show how earlier communities imbued seasonal change with spiritual meaning.

Halloween day and the Scorpio season

Halloween 2026 falls on Saturday, October 31, during Scorpio season. In Western astrology, Scorpio is associated with transformation, intimacy, hidden emotions and personal growth.

You can use these themes as a prompt to examine what you want to change before the year ends. Consider which habits no longer serve you, where you need stronger boundaries and which relationships deserve more attention.

Also Read Scorpio season 2026: Know how Western astrology impacts zodiac signs

What do Halloween candles and jack-o’-lanterns symbolise?

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The Old Farmer’s Almanac traces jack-o’-lanterns to Irish traditions involving carved turnips. People placed lights inside them as part of folklore about spirits and protection. Irish immigrants later brought these customs to North America, where pumpkins became a popular choice.

If you enjoy the symbolic side of Halloween, you can use candlelight or a carved pumpkin as a reminder to pause, reflect and welcome the changing season. These modern personal meanings do not replace the customs' historical origins.

How can you mark Halloween spiritually?

You do not need elaborate rituals to make Halloween meaningful. Try writing down what you want to leave behind, expressing gratitude for people who support you or learning about your family's traditions.

You can also take time to remember loved ones in ways that respect your own beliefs and cultural background. Halloween's spiritual history reminds you that seasonal transitions have long encouraged people to reflect on life, loss and renewal.

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