What is forest bathing? How the Japanese practice encourages you to reconnect with nature

When was the last time you walked among trees without checking your phone, rushing to reach a destination or thinking about your next task? The Japanese practice of forest bathing invites you to slow down and experience nature with your full attention. Known as shinrin-yoku, it offers a simple way to step away from daily distractions and reconnect with the world around you.

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Forest bathing is not about exercise or reaching a fitness goal. It is about being present, noticing your surroundings and allowing yourself to experience nature at a slower pace. Its spiritual value also connects with the teachings of well-known spiritual leaders who see human life as part of a larger natural world.

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What is forest bathing? Understanding the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku

Japan's Forestry Agency introduced the term shinrin-yoku in 1982. It combines the Japanese words for forest and bathing. The practice encourages you to absorb the forest atmosphere through your senses rather than simply walk through it.

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{{^usCountry}} You do not need to climb a mountain or complete a long hike. You can walk slowly, sit beneath a tree or listen to birds and flowing water. The idea is to give your attention to the natural world instead of your phone or daily worries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need to climb a mountain or complete a long hike. You can walk slowly, sit beneath a tree or listen to birds and flowing water. The idea is to give your attention to the natural world instead of your phone or daily worries. {{/usCountry}}

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How forest bathing helps you practise mindfulness

Forest bathing shares an important idea with mindfulness, stay with the present moment. Instead of thinking about unfinished work or tomorrow's plans, notice the sunlight between the leaves, the smell of wet soil and the sound of wind.

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The American Psychiatric Association describes forest bathing as a conscious experience of the sights, sounds and smells around you. This approach can help you slow down and pay attention to your surroundings.

What Sadhguru says about spirituality and spending time in forests

Spiritual expert Sadhguru connects time in forests with a wider understanding of life. In a quote published by the Isha Foundation on International Day of Forests in March 2026, he said, “When you spend time in the forest, you realize you are just one more Life.”

This message by Sadhguru offers a spiritual perspective on forest bathing. When you spend time among trees, plants and other living beings, you may begin to see yourself as part of nature rather than separate from it.

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Thich Nhat Hanh's teaching on reconnecting with the Earth

Zen Buddhist teacher Thich Nhat Hanh described this connection through the idea of interbeing. His teachings explain that human beings and the environment depend on each other. Plum Village, the community that continues his work, shares his message that we cannot separate people from the natural world.

This idea gives forest bathing a deeper meaning. Paying attention to a tree, a bird or the changing light can remind you that nature is not just a backdrop to your life. You are part of it.

How to try forest bathing in your daily life

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You do not need to travel to Japan to try this practice. Visit a nearby park, garden or wooded trail. Put your phone away, walk slowly and notice what you can see, hear, smell and feel. Sit quietly for a few minutes without setting a target or expecting a particular result.

Benefits of forest bathing

Research suggests that forest bathing may support short-term relaxation and emotional well-being, although scientists say the evidence has limitations. Treat it as a complementary wellness practice, not a replacement for medical care.

Sometimes, reconnecting with nature starts with something simple: stepping outside, slowing down and giving the world around you your full attention.