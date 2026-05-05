What is spiritual bliss? And how is this different from happiness? explains a spirituality expert

In everyday life, most people chase happiness , a good job, a compliment, a personal win. It feels good, but it rarely lasts. According to insights shared by the Aathman Awareness Centre, there is something deeper than happiness that many people overlook: spiritual bliss. The difference between spiritual bliss and happiness.

While both may feel similar on the surface, they are very different experiences. Understanding this difference can change how we look at fulfilment and peace in life.

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What is happiness? Happiness is something we experience through the mind. It often comes when we achieve something we wanted, whether it is success at work, appreciation from others, or even small daily pleasures.

But the key thing about happiness is that it is temporary. It comes and goes.

One moment, you feel satisfied. Next, your mind starts looking for something else. This is because the mind is naturally restless. It keeps moving from one thought, one desire, or one emotion to another.

That is why happiness, although beautiful, does not stay for long.

Why does happiness not last? Happiness depends on external situations. It is tied to outcomes, expectations, and achievements. When things go your way, you feel happy. When they don’t, the feeling fades.

The mind also tends to shift quickly. It can feel content one moment and anxious the next. Because of this constant movement, staying happy all the time is difficult.

What is spiritual bliss? Spiritual bliss is very different. It does not come from outside situations or achievements. It comes from within, from a deeper connection with yourself.

Unlike happiness, bliss is not dependent on what is happening around you. It is steady, calm, and long-lasting. It is often described as a deep sense of peace and completeness.

According to spiritual teachings, this state is experienced when a person turns inward, especially through practices like meditation and self-awareness.

Who experiences spiritual bliss? Bliss is not something most people experience in their daily routine. It is usually felt by those who actively explore their inner world.

This includes people who:

Practise meditation regularly

Spend time in self-reflection

Seek deeper meaning beyond external success Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process