Food is medicine: A spirituality expert explains the purpose and benefits of spiritual health

In a fast-moving world where wellness often feels complicated, spiritual health brings the focus back to something simple, and how we live every day. According to Rajagopalan K S from the Aathman Awareness Centre Team, true well-being is not just about physical fitness or mental calm, but a balance between the body, mind and Aathman (soul). Spiritual wellness.

“A yogi must learn to respect this beautiful body gifted by God,” he says, adding that these three elements are deeply connected. When one is affected, the others naturally follow.

A deeper connection between body, mind and soul Meditation is not limited to sitting quietly or calming the mind. It is also about carrying that awareness into everyday actions, like how we eat, breathe, and interact with the world.

Quoting HH Guruji Sundar, he shares, “Body is the temple where the soul dwells, and the mind is the bridge between the two.” This idea highlights the importance of maintaining harmony in daily life.

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

Why is food a medicine for the body? One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food. Rajagopalan advises avoiding outside food as much as possible and treating eating as a mindful activity.

He explains that eating without distractions, such as television or gossip, allows a person to stay present and grateful. Eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation.