5 trends that will shape family vacation in 2023

Family vacations are a time for making memories, exploring new places, and having fun together. In recent years, the trend for family vacations has changed, with an emphasis on unique experiences and a blend of adventure and relaxation. From beach resorts to national parks, theme parks, and even staycations, families now have a variety of options to choose from. With the growth of remote work, extended trips to rural or scenic locations have also become increasingly popular. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the latest trends in family vacations and how they're shaping the way families plan and enjoy their time away. (Also read: Travel trends: From Goa to Jaipur, Indian leisure spots you must visit in 2023 )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Nikhil Kapur, Co-founder and Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, shared the latest trends that will shape family vacations in 2023.

1. Travel as a form of self-care

Travel as a form of self-care to gain more traction. Families want to take the time out to focus on their mental and physical health. People realise that they need to invest in health as a family and only then will habits be created for a lifetime. The daily stresses of every individual in the family can affect the family as a whole, and it is best to know how to deal with these while learning the right ways early on.

All-inclusive wellness retreats for families with teenage kids are becoming popular as parents now want to equip their children with the right lifestyle so that it prevents them from facing the brunt of lifestyle disorders later in life; this is one of the best gifts that a family can offer their young adults as they get ready to step into the grown-up world.

2. Multi-generational travel

Multi-generational travel is picking up as families travel to connect with each other after the pandemic. The pandemic had some good to it besides all the bad; people have started valuing their families/friends and relationships. This realisation is making families go the extra mile and plan holidays that pan across generations as opposed to nuclear family travel trends of earlier.

3. Local travel

Travel within the country is on the rise with Indian destinations buzzing. People are consciously choosing to travel within the country. This is due to various reasons including expensive airfares, voluminous visa paperwork etc. India always had all the right places and cultural heritage spots, and these are finally being explored by the residents like never before.

4. Nature holidays

Holidays in nature are trending and rightly so. Glamping (Glamour camping where one can camp but with comfort) and getaways to national parks are all going to see high demand. Post the pandemic, people are relishing the freedom and perks that nature has to offer.

5. Staycations

Staycations, or mini-vacations at home, have become increasingly popular in recent years. With the growth of remote work, many families have the opportunity to take a break from their daily routine without traveling far. Staycations can involve visiting local attractions, trying new restaurants, or simply relaxing at home.