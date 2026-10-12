9 Devi Temples in India every devotee should visit at least once

For millions of devotees, the Devi is not simply a divine figure worshipped inside a temple. She is Shakti, the sacred feminine force associated with creation, strength, protection and compassion. Across India, this faith takes many forms, with different temples honouring the Goddess as Durga, Kali, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Amba and other forms of Shakti.

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Visiting a Devi temple is often about more than seeking blessings. It can be a deeply personal moment of prayer, gratitude and faith. Some shrines are linked to ancient legends and Shakti Peethas, while others are known for distinctive traditions that have been followed for generations.

From the sacred cave of Mata Vaishno Devi and the eternal flames of Jwala Ji to the magnificent Meenakshi Amman Temple, these nine Devi temples offer devotees an opportunity to experience the many forms of the Goddess across India. For travellers, they also open a window into the spiritual traditions, local customs and temple culture of the places they visit.

If you are planning a spiritual holiday or simply want to add meaningful stops to your India travel list, here are 9 Devi temples worth visiting at least once.

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1. Kamakhya Temple, Assam

{{^usCountry}} Located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. The temple is associated with the Goddess as the source of creation and is known for its distinctive form of worship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. The temple is associated with the Goddess as the source of creation and is known for its distinctive form of worship. {{/usCountry}}

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The annual Ambubachi Mela is one of the biggest events on the temple calendar, attracting devotees from across the country. A visit here can also be paired with a Guwahati city break, making it an easy addition to an Assam holiday.

2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Jammu and Kashmir

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is as much about the walk as it is about reaching the shrine. Located in the Trikuta Hills near Katra, the sacred cave temple attracts millions of devotees every year.

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The uphill route gives the pilgrimage its distinctive character, with devotees making their way towards the cave shrine for Mata’s darshan. Katra also serves as the main base for travellers visiting the temple.

3. Jwala Ji Temple, Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, Jwala Ji Temple is known for its naturally occurring flames. These flames are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Jwala Ji.

Unlike temples where a traditional idol is the main focus of worship, the eternal flames are central here. The temple can also be included in a wider Kangra holiday.

4. Kalighat Kali Temple, West Bengal

In Kolkata, Kalighat Kali Temple is one of the city’s most revered shrines. Traditionally recognised as a Shakti Peetha, the temple is associated with Goddess Sati and has a deep connection with Kolkata’s religious and cultural life.

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A visit to Kalighat can also become part of a city itinerary covering Kolkata’s food, markets, heritage buildings and neighbourhoods.

5. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu

Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple is one of the city’s most famous landmarks. Dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the temple is renowned for its towering gopurams covered in intricate sculptures.

The temple is central to Madurai’s identity and makes the city a natural stop for travellers interested in South Indian temple culture and architecture.

6. Ambaji Temple, Gujarat

Located in Banaskantha district, Ambaji Temple is an important pilgrimage destination dedicated to Amba Mata. One of its most distinctive features is that the main shrine does not contain a conventional idol.

The temple is particularly significant for devotees of Shakti and attracts pilgrims throughout the year. Its location also makes it an interesting stop for those exploring northern Gujarat.

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7. Mahalakshmi Temple, Maharashtra

Also known as Ambabai Temple, the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur is one of Maharashtra’s important centres of Shakti worship. Dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the shrine has long been closely associated with the religious life of the region.

A temple visit can easily be combined with a Kolhapur food trail, giving travellers a chance to experience the city’s famous local cuisine too.

8. Chamundeshwari Temple, Karnataka

Set atop Chamundi Hills near Mysuru, Chamundeshwari Temple honours Goddess Chamundeshwari, a fierce form of Goddess Durga. Its hilltop setting adds another dimension to the visit, with views across Mysuru.

It is an easy addition to a Mysuru holiday and can be paired with visits to the city’s palace, markets and other heritage attractions.

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9. Maa Sharda Devi Temple, Madhya Pradesh

Located on Trikuta Hill in Maihar, Maa Sharda Devi Temple is a popular pilgrimage shrine dedicated to Maa Sharda, worshipped as a form of Goddess Saraswati.

The temple draws devotees throughout the year and is among the important religious destinations in Madhya Pradesh. For travellers, Maihar offers a spiritual stop you can include in a wider Madhya Pradesh itinerary.

A Devi temple list for your India travel plans

These nine Devi temples take you across Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Some sit on hills, some are part of busy cities, and others are at the heart of historic temple towns. You do not need to visit all nine in one trip. Pick a temple that fits your next holiday, set aside enough time for the visit and experience the local culture around it too.

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