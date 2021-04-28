After UK and France, Japan to start vaccine passports for international travel
Japan to follow United Kingdom and France's footsteps in resuming international travel amid Covid-19 pandemic, plans on introducing vaccine passports
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Japan's government is planning to introduce vaccine passports to help restart international travel, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The passports would take the form of scannable smartphone apps that carry Covid-19 inoculation information, Kyodo said, citing government sources.
