It has been 25 years since Karan Johar brought the Raichand household to the big screen with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and to celebrate the milestone, Airbnb is giving fans an opportunity to step into the K3G world themselves.

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The travel company has recreated the Raichand household in Mumbai and is giving fans an exclusive experience to be hosted by Poo (Kareena Kapoor), Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) and the filmmaker himself between December 1-6.

The trio has shared their excitement about playing hosts and welcoming a new generation of fans, along with the old ones, in a world that they have created together.

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{{^usCountry}} “There are people who watched it 25 years ago when it first released, and now there's an entirely new generation quoting the dialogues, recreating the looks and falling in love with its characters. To see the Raichand House come alive with Airbnb, and to give people the chance to actually walk through a world we've all spent so many years imagining, is incredibly special. I can't wait for fans to experience it,” stated Karan Johar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are people who watched it 25 years ago when it first released, and now there's an entirely new generation quoting the dialogues, recreating the looks and falling in love with its characters. To see the Raichand House come alive with Airbnb, and to give people the chance to actually walk through a world we've all spent so many years imagining, is incredibly special. I can't wait for fans to experience it,” stated Karan Johar. {{/usCountry}}

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It has been promoted as an interactive two-hour experience, with fans getting the opportunity to walk down the grand stairway, go through Poo’s wardrobe, and explore the family study room. However, it is an invitation-only event, and fans need to book slots on the Airbnb website to become a part of the experience.

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About the At Home with the Raichands experience

All visitors at the recreated Raichand home will get the opportunity for the following experiences:

Pass Rohan's entry test: Before stepping into the Raichand House, prove you're Raichand-worthy by taking on her iconic tongue twister.

Get the grand Raichand welcome: Make your entrance into the magnificent family home, complete with a traditional Raichand-style welcome.

Relive 25 years of iconic moments: Explore the house through an immersive audio tour that brings the film's most treasured moments to life. From the grand living room to the family study, Poo’s iconic sass and Rohan’s effortless charm, every corner has a story that K3G fans will instantly recognise and connect with.

Step into Poo's fabulous world: Enter her recreated closet, discover the fashion and attitude that made her a cultural icon, and channel your inner diva.

A little love, Raichand style: Take a moment to celebrate someone special by writing a heartfelt note inspired by Rohan and the film's enduring message of love and family.

Take home a piece of the magic: No visit to the Raichand House is complete without a special keepsake to remember your time as an honorary member of one of Bollywood's most iconic families.

How to book an invitation for At Home with the Raichands experience

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Airbnb has shared that there are only 180 invitations available over the six days of the experience at The Raichand House, and booking requests will open on November 23 at noon on the company website.

Booking is free of cost, and each spot covers one guest and one companion. The travel responsibilities to and from the venue will be the responsibility of the guest. The company did share that the experience did not include in-person appearances of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.