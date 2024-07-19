Are you a digital nomad? Know all about the Destination Thailand Visa

Following in the footsteps of several European countries that allow foreigners to live and work in the country on a Digital Nomad Visa, Thailand has announced the approval of Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). The newly launched DTV is a visa option for foreigners who work remotely (digital nomads) to stay and work in Thailand for extended periods without immigration or tax concerns. Thailand has announced the approval of Destination Thailand Visa (DTV).(Unsplash)

Purpose of DTV:

• Can be Workcation (Digital nomad/remote worker/foreign talent/freelancer), or

• Thai soft power-related activities e.g. Muaythai, Thai culinary training, sports training, seminars, music festivals and medical treatment.

Basic Benefits:

• 5-year multiple-entry visa with the right to stay in Thailand for a total of 180 days a year

• Option to extend for another 180 days upon payment of 10,000 Thai Baht (THB) fee (roughly INR 23,260)

• Allows to legally work remotely while in Thailand for international companies and clients.

• You can bring along your spouse and any children (below the age of 20).

• As the visa lets you stay up to 180 days in Thailand, you won’t need to pay any taxes on income derived from foreign sources.

Eligibility Criteria:

• You must be at least 20 years old.

• You must have enough money to pay for the visa fee.

• You must prove that you possess at least 500,000 THB (roughly INR 11.63 lakhs) in your bank account to support your stay in the country.

• You must provide proof of employment with a registered company.

• You cannot work for a Thai company.

Documents required for Workcation (Digital nomad/remote worker/foreign talent/freelancer):

• Passport Biodata Page or Travel Document (Must be valid for at least 6 months from travel date)

• Photograph of the applicant, taken within the past six months

• Document indicating current location (driving license, bank statement, or proof of stay)

• A copy of a recent saving or checking bank statement with an ending balance of no less than 500,000 THB that shows the applicant's name and date. In case of submitting a family bank statement, proof of relationship (i.e. birth certificate, marriage certificate) must be provided

• Employment contract or employment certificate in their country or professional portfolio showcasing digital nomad, remote worker, foreign talent or freelancer status.

Documents required for Thai soft skill activities (e.g. MuayThai, Thai culinary training etc.) include the regular DTV requirements + Letter of acceptance from institute or company organising activities, letter of appointment from hospital/medical centre.

Documents required for spouse + children under 20 years of age also include personal details of a DTV visa holder (i.e. valid government-issued ID card, Passport biodata page and the DTV visa approval of the DTV visa holder).

Additional documents for children:

• Copy of a birth certificate

• Copy of parent's marriage certificate, in case of sole custody notarised copy of the court order, must be provided.

• Copy of passports or ID of mother and father/legal guardian.

• Original letter of notarised consent for the minor to travel abroad from mother and father/legal guardian if the applicant is traveling alone.

Where to apply:

Royal Thai Embassy/Royal Thai Consulate-General in your country or ﻿﻿Thai e-Visa (www.thaievisa.go.th)

DTV Fee:

10,000 THB. Same amount has to be paid again for extension of visa for 180 days. (1 TBH = 2.33 INR)

Extension of Stay under DTV:

One time per each entry for a period not exceeding 180 days. After the maximum stay of 180 days + 180 days, DTV holders will have to depart the country and then re-enter Thailand.

Other countries offering Digital Nomad Visa (DNV): Though there are nearly 60 countries offering Digital Nomad Visas, Indian nationals are not eligible to apply in several countries.

Here are the top 11 countries where Indians are eligible for a DNV:

• Spain: Fee: Roughly INR 7,200 for people aged over 12, INR 3,650 for children of age 6 to 11 and free for children aged five or under. Length of stay: One year.

• Germany: Fee: €75 (about INR 6,750). Length of stay: Up to one year but can be extended up to three years.

• Croatia: Fee: €55.74 (roughly INR 5,050 for temporary residence, and additional charges of €93 (INR 8,500) for long-term visa or €41.14 (INR 3,725) for residence card. Length of Stay: Up to one year; non-renewable.

• Indonesia: Fee: $150 (roughly INR 12,500). Length of stay: One year.

• Italy: Fee: 125 (roughly INR 10,500). Length of stay: One year. Can be renewed annually.

• Greece: Fee: €75 (roughly INR 6,800). Length of stay: One year

• Portugal: Fee: €90 (roughly INR 8,200). Length of stay: One year

• Mauritius: Fee: Free. Length of stay: Up to one year & renewable

• Bahamas: Fee: Initial fee is $25 (roughly INR 2,000). Additional fee after the visa is approved. Length of stay: One year but can be renewed twice and extended for three years.

• Costa Rica: Fee: $100 (roughly INR 8,350). Length of stay: One year, can be renewed for another year.

• Seychelles: Fee: €10 (roughly INR 900). Length of stay: One year.

Visa Exemption: Effective July 15, 2024, Thailand has also announced it will grant visa exemption for nationals of 93 countries and territories (including India), up from 57 countries previously. Visitors under this scheme will be allowed to stay for tourism purposes and short-term business engagements for a period not exceeding 60 days, which can be extended at the Immigration Office for another period not exceeding 30 days.