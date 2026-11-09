Cordelia Sky cruise review: What to know before booking, what to pack and what to expect onboard

My favourite way to spend time on a cruise is to wake up early, catch the sunrise, head for breakfast and make the most of the ship before the rest of the passengers are up. A little morning activity, perhaps a Zumba class, followed by a quick nap, a shower and getting ready for the day's entertainment is pretty much my idea of a good holiday.

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By afternoon, I like slowing things down. Find a comfortable spot by the window, pick up a book, enjoy the ocean views and let the afternoon heat pass. Evenings are a different story altogether. I love dressing up for dinner, catching a show and then heading to a party, because there is almost always something happening on the pool deck or at The Dome on Cordelia.

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That was pretty much how I spent my time aboard Cordelia Sky. Having previously sailed on Cordelia Empress on a five-night cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka, I had a fair idea of what to expect. The familiarity was reassuring, but Sky also felt like a step up in terms of its size, newer interiors and some of its facilities. If you are considering booking a sailing, here are the things I would want you to know before getting onboard, including what your fare covers, what costs extra and what you should pack.

What to know before booking Cordelia Sky

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{{^usCountry}} I would recommend booking directly through the Cordelia Cruises website or its official app. Travel agents can arrange your booking too, but going directly gives you access to the cruise company's customer care team, which I found useful for specific requests and queries. You can also check the latest offers and compare prices before making your payment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I would recommend booking directly through the Cordelia Cruises website or its official app. Travel agents can arrange your booking too, but going directly gives you access to the cruise company's customer care team, which I found useful for specific requests and queries. You can also check the latest offers and compare prices before making your payment. {{/usCountry}}

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A few things I would keep in mind before confirming the booking:

Keep checking last-minute offers: Cordelia regularly lists promotional fares and sailing offers. The official booking page currently advertises offers such as Kids Sail Free and 2nd Guest Sail Free on select sailings. Check the conditions before booking, as offers vary by departure date.

Choose your cabin carefully: Interior cabins are a practical choice if you plan to spend most of your time outside. Ocean View cabins give you natural light, while balcony cabins offer your own outdoor seating space. Suites come with additional benefits, so compare the inclusions rather than looking at room size alone.

Check the meal and beverage inclusions: Your cabin category and booking package can affect what you receive. Do not assume that every beverage, restaurant or onboard service is included.

Contact customer care for specific requests: If you have dietary requirements or need assistance, speak to the team before sailing rather than waiting until you board.

Keep your travel documents ready: Check the documentation requirements for your particular itinerary, especially for international sailings.

What is included in your Cordelia Sky ticket?

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One thing I appreciate about cruising is that your accommodation, regular meals and several entertainment options are covered in the fare. You do not have to plan every meal or find something to do every few hours.

For the regular cabin categories, Cordelia's published inclusions list accommodation, meals at the Food Court and Starlight Restaurant, swimming pool and fitness centre access, selected entertainment, live band performances, pool deck parties and disco nights at The Dome. Water bottle allowances vary by cabin category.

Here is a quick reference before you start spending onboard

Category Included in the base fare Paid separately Dining Food Court and Starlight Restaurant Speciality restaurants and cafés Beverages Water allowance and applicable buffet beverages Alcoholic drinks and separately charged beverages Activities Swimming pools, fitness centre and listed entertainment Spa, salon, arcade, rock climbing and selected paid shows Experiences Pool deck parties and The Dome disco nights Professional photography, shopping and shore excursions Connectivity Not generally included Wi-Fi packages View All

One important point about beverages: check your booking confirmation for the exact package. The official fare documents list different inclusions across cabin categories and packages. Alcoholic drinks should be treated as an additional expense unless your specific booking says otherwise.

Everything you need to know about food on Cordelia Sky

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If you are travelling with Indian parents, grandparents or children who prefer familiar food, the dining arrangements are worth knowing about.

The food is predominantly Indian, with options across breakfast, lunch and dinner. What I particularly liked was having three different dining environments to choose from. There is an indoor, air-conditioned restaurant, a semi-open restaurant on the top deck and a dedicated vegetarian and Jain dining area. The latter is particularly useful for guests with strict dietary preferences.

The buffet restaurants also follow a schedule. Your regular sailing meals include breakfast, lunch, high tea, dinner and midnight snacks. Non-alcoholic beverage options are available during designated dining hours, so do not assume that the coffee machines and drink stations will operate throughout the day.

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There are also bars around the ship, including the Pool Bar, Connexions Bar, Chairman's Club and The Dome. The café also offers speciality coffee, cakes, and snacks, but these orders are chargeable. Cordelia's published dining and entertainment information also lists speciality dining venues such as Chopstix and Chef's Table.

What to pack for Cordelia Sky

This is where a little planning can make your cruise considerably more comfortable. I would not pack for a cruise exactly as I would for a beach holiday because you will be spending time across different decks, indoor lounges, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

1. Plan your outfits around the wind

The open decks can get quite windy when the ship is sailing. I learnt this the slightly embarrassing way after wearing a flowy dress one evening and spending more time holding it down than enjoying the views!

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Pants, shorts and comfortable co-ords are practical daytime choices. If you enjoy dressing up for dinner, carry fitted dresses or longer silhouettes that will not fly around in the wind. Avoid wide, flowy skirts for evenings on the open deck.

Your hair will need some attention too. Carry hair ties and a sports cap if you plan to spend time outdoors. A regular hat might not survive the sea breeze.

2. Comfortable footwear is non-negotiable

There is plenty of walking involved, from moving between decks to exploring the restaurants and entertainment areas. I wore Crocs throughout my two days onboard and found them incredibly comfortable. Mules, sneakers and flip-flops are other useful options. You can carry heels for dinner, but I would not make them your primary footwear.

3. Carry a light layer

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The indoor air conditioning can get quite cold, particularly in some of the common areas. Even if you are sailing during summer, pack a thin pullover or cardigan. The open decks can also feel chilly after sunset.

4. Pack your swimming gear

There are swimming pools onboard, including a family pool and the main pool on the deck. Carry your swimsuits so you can enjoy a dip during the afternoon or simply relax by the pool.

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Bathroom essentials and cabin tips

Having sailed on Cordelia Empress earlier, I noticed a small but welcome difference in the bathroom facilities on Sky. My suite had a health faucet beside the water closet, something I had missed on the Empress. I also checked with a few other passengers, who said their cabins had one too.

Basic bathroom supplies are limited in the regular cabin categories. I found body wash in the shower and hand wash beside the basin, but you should carry your own shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste. Toiletry provisions vary by cabin category, with premium categories receiving additional amenities.

Carry a thermal steel water bottle too. Your complimentary bottled water allowance depends on your cabin category, and filtered drinking water is available at the buffet during meal hours. I found it useful to refill my bottle before heading back to the cabin.

Shows, parties and activities onboard

There is plenty to keep you occupied on Cordelia Sky, even on days when you are not stepping off the ship. My advice is to check the daily activity schedule because several events happen at different times across the decks. You can start your morning with activities such as Zumba, followed by craft sessions or afternoon trivia games. Evenings bring magic shows, live performances and theatre productions.

One show I particularly enjoyed was the Bollywood musical performance, featuring familiar songs and dance numbers. It is great fun to watch, even if you are not someone who usually attends live theatre. The evenings are equally entertaining, with DJ nights on the pool deck, silent discos, live music and parties at The Dome. Connexions Bar is another place to spend some time if you enjoy live performances.

There are also smaller shopping outlets onboard where you can pick up souvenirs and other items. If you enjoy having photographs from your holidays, consider booking a professional photoshoot. The ship has some lovely spots for photographs, and the resulting pictures make wonderful keepsakes.

My favourite way to spend a day on Cordelia Sky

What I enjoyed most was having the freedom to do as much or as little as I wanted. You can spend the morning being active, catch a show, enjoy a long lunch and then retreat indoors during the hotter afternoon hours.

One of my favourite things about the ship was its indoor seating areas. There are several spots with large windows overlooking the ocean, so you can sit comfortably in air conditioning, read a book, enjoy the views or simply spend some time doing nothing.

After my experience on Empress, Sky felt familiar in the best possible way, with similar service standards and dining arrangements, but a newer, larger ship and some upgraded facilities. I would not compare its cabin interiors or luxury quotient with ships such as Royal Caribbean or Disney Adventure, but for an Indian cruise holiday with familiar food, entertainment and plenty to do onboard, Cordelia Sky makes for an enjoyable break.

My biggest suggestion is to plan your booking, check your inclusions and pack a little more thoughtfully than you would for a regular hotel holiday. Once onboard, leave yourself enough time to enjoy the sunrise, the food, the shows and, most importantly, a few hours doing absolutely nothing by the ocean.

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