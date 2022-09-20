Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Essential travel packing tips to help you travel like a pro

Essential travel packing tips to help you travel like a pro

Published on Sep 20, 2022

It might be hectic and stressful to pack for a trip. Check out these essential travel packing tips for a hassle-free journey.

By Akanksha Agnihotri

We adore travelling, but we hate the tedious task of packing that goes along with it. If you forget a necessary item, you'll be dissatisfied and forced to search for the closest store to your destination. If you overpack, you risk becoming disorganised, carrying too many bags, and losing money on expensive airline baggage fees. A well-planned trip with everything you need close at hand can be the difference between a hectic and a hassle-free trip. From minimizing your travel luggage load to fitting all the essentials into it, here are some essential packing tips to help you travel like a pro. (Also read: Travel tips: 5 common booking mistakes you should avoid as a traveller )

1. Start with a list

Write a list of the essentials you will need for your trip. This will also give you a graphic picture of the things that are needed and the things that are not.

2. Know the airline's baggage policy

Airlines can have different baggage policies, therefore, it is important to be aware of that otherwise you might have to pay heavy baggage fees. It's essential to know the dos and don'ts at the airport.

3. Keep the travel documents separately

Make sure all your travel documents are not so far into your luggage. Make sure to keep the document file in the hand luggage. Also, make a soft copy folder of all the documents and keep them in the cloud to be on the safer side.

4. Don't fold clothes, roll them

When you fold your clothes, it takes up more space than when you roll them. This is because it squeezes the air from between folds and means the most of available space is used. Also if done correctly, rolling can also ensure fewer wrinkles in your clothes.

5. Keep sample sizes and freebies

Instead of carrying big bottles of cosmetics or skin essentials prefer carrying small sizes or pour them into a smaller bottle for easier reach & to save space.

6. Store jewelry and valuables in a container

Keep your jewellery in smaller compartments and containers. To keep your jewellery safe while travelling roll it into a microfiber cloth, and store small jewellery items in a pill organizer. Always invest in a good jewellery case or roll.

7. Pimp your suitcase

It is advisable you pimp your bag so that it could be easily identified. On the luggage tag, write your name, destination address, and, if possible, a phone number where you can be reached while travelling.

8. Pack a mini first aid box

Pack basic medicines such as a bandage, medicine for vomiting, stomach ache etc. If you are on a prescription, keep the drugs very handy for easy accessibility.

