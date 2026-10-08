Flipkart Vs Amazon: Where should you buy your discounted Safari suitcases from?

Safari suitcases regularly show up on Amazon and Flipkart with eye-catching discounts. Some listings claim 70, 80 or even 85% off, which can make a suitcase look like an instant bargain. But before you click buy, there is one thing worth checking beyond the price tag: who is actually selling it? I compared current Safari suitcase listings on both platforms, and the answer is a little less straightforward than simply saying Amazon or Flipkart is cheaper.

Flipkart has some seriously low Safari prices

Comparing discounted Safari suitcases on Amazon and Flipkart? Check prices, sellers, warranty, returns and exact models before placing your order.

Flipkart currently has some sharp Safari deals. The Magnum Zeno and Magnum Fury medium suitcases, for instance, are listed at ₹1,449 against a displayed MRP of ₹9,370. The Astra Neo set is listed at ₹3,799, with an additional offer bringing it down to ₹3,609.

The more interesting detail is the seller. Several Safari listings I checked on Flipkart are sold by SafariIndustriesLtd itself. That makes the listing worth a closer look, especially when the price is already heavily discounted.

Flipkart also shows the return period and warranty details on individual product pages, so check these before placing the order.

Amazon can be just as competitive

Amazon is not exactly sitting out of the discount race. A Safari Pentagon two-piece set I checked was selling for ₹2,989 against a displayed MRP of ₹19,998, which works out to roughly 85% off.

There is an important distinction here, though. The listing was fulfilled by Amazon, but the seller was RetailEZ Pvt Ltd. That is different from buying directly from Safari Industries India Limited.

This is why simply searching for a Safari suitcase on Amazon and choosing the biggest discount may not be the best approach. Check the seller name, fulfilment details, warranty and return information on the individual listing.

The Safari warranty matters more than the discount percentage

A suitcase can look like a fantastic deal until something goes wrong with it.

Safari's warranty policy covers manufacturing defects during the applicable warranty period, but it excludes issues such as normal wear and tear, scratches, dents, zip damage and damage caused by mishandling during transit. Safari also asks customers to retain the original invoice and relevant warranty documentation. So, save that invoice after buying your suitcase. That tiny email or PDF can become rather important later.

So, Amazon or Flipkart?

For the Safari deals I checked, Flipkart gets a slight edge, particularly when the listing is sold by SafariIndustriesLtd and carries a strong discount.

Amazon is still worth checking before you buy because the exact same Safari model can have a different price, seller or offer there. It can also make sense if you find the product sold by Safari Industries India Limited or a listing with fulfilment and returns that work better for you.

The bigger lesson is simple: don't compare only the discount percentage. Compare the exact model, size, seller, final checkout price, warranty and return period.

A suitcase marked 80% off is not automatically a better deal. The better buy is the one that gives you the right suitcase at a good final price, from a seller you can verify, with the warranty you expect.

Similar articles for you

Tried and Tested: Every suitcase I have reviewed so far, simplified into one buying guide

Destination Buzz: Planning a Switzerland train holiday in 2026? Here’s what to know about the Grand Train Tour

I compared hard shell VS soft shell luggage; here's what I'd buy again

Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.