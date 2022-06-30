Healthy tips for mothers on travelling safely with infants and children

Travelling with a baby or child can be a stressful experience and it will also be an ordeal for fellow passengers as they can get disturbed by the baby or child but one has to prepare nicely before air or road travel to avoid any problems for the baby or the child. Is the thought of travelling with your baby scaring you this summer? Then, don’t panic as we got you sorted with some vital tips for mothers to keep the baby safe and healthy.

These are some of the foolproof tricks that can help you to travel stress-free with your little one. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Moralwar, Consultant Paediatrician at Kharghar's Motherhood Hospital shared some essential strategies to ensure that the travel is not only safe but also pleasant for you, others and the baby, whether travelling by plane or the road. These include -

1. A quick diaper change prior to boarding the plane or car can do the trick: This will reduce the number of times you’ll need to change your baby on board. If you are traveling by car then take frequent breaks to change the baby’s diaper. Not doing so can lead to skin irritation or nappy rash. Do not keep the baby wet for too long. So, it is advisable to change the diaper from time to time.

2. Go for a flight that matches your baby’s sleep pattern: You need to choose a departure time close to your baby’s sleep pattern. Opt for the middle of the day when your baby naps or a flight later in the evening near their bedtime. Early morning flights can disturb your baby’s sleep. While traveling by road, you can commence the journey once the baby wakes up. He/she will be fresh and less cranky.

3. Opt for noise-cancelling headphones: The loud noise of an airplane’s engine and other passengers can make it difficult for the baby to sleep, and he/she can become fussy as well as tired. You can try noise-cancelling headphones for the little one so that he/she can get a good sleep while going by plane or road.

4. Breastfeed before take-off and landing: Are you aware? The sucking due to feedings will open the baby’s Eustachian tubes and equalize the pressure in the ears reducing the pain.

5. Travel with your partner or a family member, if you have more than one baby: Doing so can help you to manage the baby very well. Also, you can take out some time and relax while the partner or the family member is taking care of the little one. This can be helpful while traveling by the road too.

6. Pick an aisle seat: It lets you get up and down more freely. A window seat can be problematic as it can cause an inconvenience to fellow passengers.

7. Reach early at the gate: While air travel, you should arrive early with the baby and then board before others. Doing so can help you to settle with the baby.

8. Carry sufficient baby supplies: Flight delays could extend the length of your trip by several hours. You should bring baby food, snacks, formula or pumped breast milk, diapers, and other supplies that you actually need to avoid a hungry, fussy baby.

9. Dress your baby in layers: Dress your baby in layers. Try to carry a blanket, if the baby feels cold.

10. Carry the baby’s favourite toys: While traveling by road or an aircraft, it will be imperative for you to keep the baby happy and engaged. Bring a few favourite toys and books so that the baby doesn’t cry.

11. Emergency medicines: Please carry emergency medicine for vomiting, stomach pain, nasal blockage, ear pain, and fever.