In Search of Late-Night Dining in the City That Never Sleeps

NEW YORK—It was midnight in Manhattan, and the dining situation looked grim. I’d just bounced across New York Harbor in a motorboat with my friend Diana in the middle of a summer storm and we were both soaked and famished. Now we had to tackle one of the great conundrums of New York in 2026: Where to get a decent late-night meal? We grabbed a cab to Sake Bar Decibel, a Japanese speakeasy-eatery in the East Village that once stayed open to 3 a.m. But as the rain continued to pound down, a doorman told us that the kitchen now closed at midnight. A quick glance down Second Avenue revealed a dispiriting array of closed security grilles—the sort of forlorn prospect that one might expect in Poughkeepsie or Cleveland, not New York, the once-proud “city that never sleeps.” Then we thought of L’Express. When I called up the classic Lyonnaise restaurant near Gramercy Park, the hostess offered miraculous news: “Just get your order in before 1 a.m.!” I hailed a passing cab and we sped the dozen blocks to the restaurant, which glowed in the darkness ahead like a lighthouse.

10:21 p.m.: Under the stars at L’Express.

Soon the server produced an array of Gallic gastronomic treats—bowls of rich onion soup gratinée, crisp baby artichokes with a tangy lemon aioli, a steaming vat of mussels cooked in a white wine, thyme, garlic and leak broth, all mopped up with crusty French country bread and washed down with glasses of a pleasing Côte du Rhone. The near-disastrous evening, we agreed, was a sad reflection of the state of affairs for New York, where late-night dining has never fully recovered from the pandemic. But it also got me thinking. If L’Express was serving until 1 a.m.—3 a.m. on weekend nights—what else was out there in my fair city? And so I set out on a summer project to investigate the options for finer fare after midnight. Echoes of Havana Coppelia, a Cuban restaurant that’s named after a fabled ice-cream venue in Havana, takes the festive spirit of the island to heart. When I arrived at midnight on a Sunday, there was a short line at the door. Still, I quickly got a seat at the hopping bar and ordered from the Latin fusion menu, choosing Peruvian-style salmon with purple potatoes in mango-guajillo salsa. When I left at 2 a.m., a long line was snaking from the door.

11:25 p.m.: Near midnight, and hours after, it’s still bustling at Coppelia.

11:27 p.m.: Coppelia guests can choose from a Latin fusion menu.

The next Tuesday, I found myself near midnight in the West Village, tumbling out of a stand-up comedy show at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theater with a friend, Syrie. We saw that we were only a few doors away from Minetta Tavern, one of the most gorgeous, historic and hard-to-get-into restaurants in Manhattan, We didn’t have a reservation, but there’s nothing like a challenge, we thought, as we squeezed our way into the a jewel-box-like eatery whose scarlet walls are covered with caricatures of renowned literary patrons dating back to 1937. Even at that late hour the restaurant was packed and the bar three deep. But despite our lack of a reservation, the maître d’, Victoria Dearing, seated us at a two-top anyway for the supper menu, which included classic steak frites and their famed Black Label Burger. “If people are friendly and well-mannered, there is always something we can do,” she smiled. The night was still young, so we settled on a light appetizer of foie gras and tangy Chenin Blanc, before heading out for round two. Back to the ’90s Toward 1 a.m., a 10-minute stroll south into SoHo led us to the Blue Ribbon Brasserie, a pioneer of New York’s high-end late-night scene since 1992. It still accepts orders until 2 a.m., so we settled into a corner table to survey the buzzing scene. The decor has barely changed in 35 years, which is how patrons evidently like it. Next to us, a couple of chic visitors from Tokyo dressed like band members from Talking Heads were working their way through a Hawaiian pu pu platter, using the blue flame of a tiny burner to warm the treats.

‘The mood changes completely’ late at night, says Blue Ribbon’s manager.

The menu is an eclectic mix of international items the chefs enjoy. After we’d ordered salt-and-pepper shrimp and branzino with sauce vierge and fennel herb salad, I chatted with veteran manager Jared Deery. “The mood changes completely in a late-night restaurant,” he said. “Early evening we get the professionals who want a martini and a bite after work. After midnight, we get the hungry restaurant-industry workers who want to wind down.” There are other signs of hope, as I found when I dropped by the brand new Eldridge Street Store, a hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurant on the Lower East Side, around midnight on a Thursday night, after a concert on the Bowery. It serves a concise but delectable menu until 4 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday—including noodles in spicy peanut sauce, a succulent shrimp spring roll, and fresh cucumber garnished with homemade chili paste. “Chinatown used to be a fantastic late-night food destination,” lamented Ari Saal Forman, one of the restaurant’s three co-owners. “That’s why we opened this place up! We wanted to have somewhere we would like to eat ourselves.” Getting real in Brooklyn I was now ready to venture from Manhattan into the wilds of Brooklyn. So the next Thursday at midnight, I hopped the L train to Williamsburg, where Kellogg’s Diner has been a 24/7 Brooklyn staple since 1928. The classic metal-front diner with yellow neon signs was saved from the wrecking ball in 2024, and reopened soon after with an elevated Tex-Mex menu. Taking a seat at the counter, I ordered two Kellogg’s classics—enchiladas with red chili gravy, followed by passion-fruit Key lime pie—while chatting with the late-night manager, Nikos Katsanevakis, who is on duty from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. “I love it here in the early hours,” he said. “It’s like Paris in the ’20s. All the artists and musicians and DJs come here.” He grew philosophical. “A 24-hour restaurant isn’t just a restaurant. Everybody has a mask they wear, but at a 24-hour restaurant, the mask comes off.”

12:34 a.m.: Miss Korea BBQ in the early hours on a recent Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

The Miss Korea restaurant hosts several waves of diners each night.