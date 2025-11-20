India’s long weekend calendar for 2026: Month-wise holidays to help travellers plan early

A long-weekend calendar for 2026 posted on X is already circulating among early planners. The list breaks down clusters of holidays throughout the year, showing where an added leave day can stretch a short break into long vacations. It also highlights how early booking can help keep flight and hotel costs manageable. Plan your holidays for next year early with the help of 2026 long weekend chart.(Ai generated)

2026: Long weekend calendar

January

The first long stretch comes from January 1–4. New Year’s Day falls on Thursday; taking Friday off turns it into a four-day weekend.

Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14.

Later in the month, January 23–26 creates another block: Vasant Panchami on the 23rd, a two-day weekend, and Republic Day on Monday.

February

Mahashivratri falls on February 15, giving a mid-month pause.

At the end of the month, February 28 ties into the Holi week that follows.

March: Festivals spread across the month

March begins on a Sunday. March 3 is Holi, making a four-day sequence when paired with the last weekend of February. March 20–22 sets up the Eid al-Fitr weekend.

Another long window appears from March 26–31. Ram Navami on Thursday, a day of leave on Friday, the weekend after, then a Monday break before Mahavir Jayanti.

April

April 3–5 forms the Good Friday weekend.

May

May 1–3 covers Buddh Purnima.

June

The Muharram weekend will be from June 26 to 29.

July

July 16–19 starts with the Rath Yatra, then a recommended Friday leave and the weekend.

August

From August 25–30, several observances fall back-to-back. Milad-un-Nabi on the 25th, Onam on the 26th, a leave day, Raksha Bandhan on the 28th, then the weekend.

September: Two short runs

September 4–6 links Janmashtami to the weekend. Also, September 12–14 begins with the weekend and ends with Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

October

October 2–4 sees Gandhi Jayanti before the weekend. October 17–20 allows a longer break: weekend, a Monday leave, then Dussehra.

November

November 21–24 begins with the weekend, followed by a Monday leave and Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday.

December

December 25–27 rounds off the year with the Christmas weekend.

With the schedule public early, travellers have a straightforward way to organise the year ahead and lock in affordable options.

FAQs

How many long weekends are there in 2026?

India’s 2026 calendar features multiple extended weekends created through festival dates and optional leave days.

What is the biggest long weekend in 2026?

The late-March cluster linking Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and leave days forms one of the longest stretches.

Which month offers the most travel-friendly weekends?

March and August show the highest number of linked holidays and potential four-to-six-day breaks.