6 Indian destinations to enjoy winter sports: Manali, Gulmarg, Kufri and more

The winter season is here, and people across India are busy packing their bags for their next memorable trip. If you like mountains, snow, and winter-specific activities like snowboarding and skiing, you cannot afford to overlook this list of handpicked destinations in the country. Manali is one of the must-visit destinations for adventure sports in winter.( Aqil khan)

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For travellers who seek a variety of activities and a more vibrant environment, Manali is the perfect destination. Solang Valley becomes a winter sports hub with multiple activities like skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, tube sliding, and ATV trips. The region also gives visitors a chance to enjoy apple orchards.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is renowned for its untamed scenery, ice lakes, and monasteries. Ice skating, snow hiking, and peaceful mountain paths are all part of Tawang’s winter. Travellers who prefer open countryside will find the environment appealing.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg's slopes, views, and altitude give it an international character, making it one of the country’s destinations for winter sports. The town has a distinct winter identity thanks to meadows, pine trees, and extensive expanses of powdered snow. For seasoned skiers, the Gulmarg Gondola transports passengers to Apharwat Peak. Sledging, snowboarding, and heli-skiing attract tourists seeking greater variety and speed.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Sikkim's Yumthang Valley rounds off the list with its raw, dramatic winter splendour. Steep mountains provide a setting for snowboarding, hiking, and basic snow sports. The journey to the valley is just as memorable as the destination because it passes through rivers, forests, and ice roads. Yumthang’s hot springs are very popular among tourists.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli’s slopes remain well-prepared throughout the season since they are surrounded by oak and deodar woods. The large areas encourage cleaner practice, and the frequent snowfall is ideal for novices. Auli has a distinct Himalayan feel thanks to views of Nanda Devi and other peaks. For many tourists, the ropeway’s long aerial view of the valley is an important aspect of the experience.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kufri provides a more sedate winter vacation near Shimla. It is easier for beginners to learn skiing because of the pine trees and mild slopes. Kufri is also a popular choice among families due to the opportunities for long winter walks, pony rides, and snow play areas. For a more tranquil experience, tourists who find Manali too crowded frequently choose Kufri.

