Light snowfall in Gulmarg, other higher reaches

Light snowfall was recorded in the mountains, including in the ski resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday, amid prediction of light rains and snowfall in Kashmir valley by the weather office. MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the feeble western disturbance will result in light snowfall in higher reaches and rain in some plains till morning of October 5. (HT representative)

The weather turned cloudy and temperatures dropped across Kashmir valley in the afternoon as a feeble western disturbance hit the Himalayan region.

There was light snowfall over the mountains in central and north Kashmir. The plains witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds at few places towards the evening.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the feeble western disturbance will result in light snowfall in higher reaches and rain in some plains till Wednesday morning. “The activity is expected to continue till late night or early morning including Jammu region, after which conditions will improve,” he said.

He said there is no major weather activity expected across J&K till November 17. “The day and night temperatures will witness a fall. The cold is expected to tighten its grip,” he said.

The visibility will also take a hit owing to the fog. “Late evening and early morning hours will witness poor visibility due to shallow and moderate foggy weather for next 4-5 days ,” he said.

Ahmad advised commuters to remain cautious while travelling through higher mountain passes, including Zojila, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, and Sinthan Top, as light precipitation may cause slippery conditions.