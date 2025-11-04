Sikkim is paradise, says Anand Mahindra: Your 3-stop itinerary for the land of peace and tranquility

Late last week, Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra, marveled over the simplicity and beauty of Sikkim in an X thread, writing, “...We simply need to begin by seeing the extraordinary beauty and diversity that India holds. Sikkim is a reminder that paradise often begins in our own backyard.”
If you're feeling that heady rush of FOMO which you need to put to rest Travel blogger, Aimee, who runs her "vibrant and honest travel blog" I Dream of Mangoes, has the perfect 3-point plan set to go.
Stop 1: Gangtok
The evening of your arrival is best spent exploring the evening scene of the city yourself, their bar scene being as lit or quaint as you'll need them to be. If fermented food excites your tastebuds you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the thali arrangements up for grabs. If not, the momos, true to form will absolutely be to die for, affirms Aimee. Alert: Smoking, peeing or spitting on the streets is strictly prohibited.
Before calling it a day and moving on to your next stop, be sure to visit the Rumtek Monastery. It's space is incredibly welcoming as they encourage visitors to look around, observe prayer sessions and get a true feel of the daily life of a monk.
Stop 2: Yuksom
If you're looking for a list of quick places to hit up to soak in Yuksom, that's just not the energy of the space. Aimee's advice for Yuksom is to simply let yourself get lost! Well, not literally, but the quaint town feels like its paused in time, and with good purpose. Aimee particularly recalls never feeling like she was "tresspassing", as she found soft smiles from complete strangers on every turn she took. As far as the food situation goes, you don't need to look beyond local kiosks serving up wholesome meals. For her, it was the oddball but satisfying combination of poha and yak cheese that kept her going all day!
Stop 3: Pelling
The pause in Yuksom will serve you well, because the third stop on the itinerary, Pelling, will have you ticking things off your checklist. Keeping it simple, she suggests Kanchandzanga Falls, the Buddha Park and Sky Walk Pelling, spread out over a course of 2 days.
Word to the wise — book your tickets before the winter vacay rush sets in!