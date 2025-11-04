Sikkim is paradise, says Anand Mahindra: Your 3-stop itinerary for the land of peace and tranquility

Stop 2: Yuksom

If you're looking for a list of quick places to hit up to soak in Yuksom, that's just not the energy of the space. Aimee's advice for Yuksom is to simply let yourself get lost! Well, not literally, but the quaint town feels like its paused in time, and with good purpose. Aimee particularly recalls never feeling like she was "tresspassing", as she found soft smiles from complete strangers on every turn she took. As far as the food situation goes, you don't need to look beyond local kiosks serving up wholesome meals. For her, it was the oddball but satisfying combination of poha and yak cheese that kept her going all day!