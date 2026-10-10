Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris are all available at discounted prices at The Amazon Sale

Planning your next holiday or simply looking to replace that suitcase with a broken wheel? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a good time to shop for luggage, with brands such as Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris available at discounted prices. From cabin suitcases for short breaks to larger check-in cases for family holidays, these labels offer options across different sizes, styles and budgets. Mokobara appeals to travellers who like contemporary colours and practical features, Swiss Military offers options for everyday travel, while Delsey Paris brings French design to its luggage range. Before adding a suitcase to your cart, compare the size, weight, storage layout and warranty, along with the final sale price.

From colourful cabin cases to spacious check-in suitcases, shop Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris luggage at Amazon sale prices. (canva.com)

Swiss Military

If quality is your top priority, Swiss Military is a brand worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The designs are classic, making these suitcases a sensible choice for travellers who prefer timeless styles over passing trends. You can find three-piece suitcase sets at discounts ranging from as little as 5% to as much as 75%. I have curated a few designs for you to explore, with options for different travel needs. A set of three covers everything from short breaks to longer holidays, making it a practical sale purchase. Skip the smaller buys and invest in luggage that could serve you well for five years or longer.

Mokobara

Mokobara is offering discounts of up to 60% on its trolley sets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Expect unusual colours, fashion-forward designs and suitcases that bring a little personality to your travel plans. Personally, I feel the hardware takes a step back compared to Swiss Military, but Mokobara makes up for it with slightly more spacious interiors and a premium-looking finish. So, it really comes down to what matters most to you. If you prefer luggage that looks as good as your holiday outfits and gets people asking questions at the airport, Mokobara is the brand to consider during this sale.

Delsey Paris

Delsey Paris is the one brand that genuinely surprised me in 2026. For me, it strikes the right balance between style and quality, making it an interesting alternative to the usual luggage names. The French brand has not been on every Indian traveller's radar, but it is gradually finding its audience here. If you enjoy owning something a little different from what everyone else is carrying through the airport, Delsey Paris deserves a closer look during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It is a good opportunity to invest in a lesser-spotted luggage brand before it becomes a more familiar sight on Indian travel circuits.

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