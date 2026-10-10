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Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris are all available at discounted prices at The Amazon Sale

Shop Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris luggage at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, with options for every traveller.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 10:59:09 IST
By Neha Khandelwal
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Planning your next holiday or simply looking to replace that suitcase with a broken wheel? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a good time to shop for luggage, with brands such as Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris available at discounted prices. From cabin suitcases for short breaks to larger check-in cases for family holidays, these labels offer options across different sizes, styles and budgets. Mokobara appeals to travellers who like contemporary colours and practical features, Swiss Military offers options for everyday travel, while Delsey Paris brings French design to its luggage range. Before adding a suitcase to your cart, compare the size, weight, storage layout and warranty, along with the final sale price.

From colourful cabin cases to spacious check-in suitcases, shop Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris luggage at Amazon sale prices. (canva.com)
From colourful cabin cases to spacious check-in suitcases, shop Mokobara, Swiss Military and Delsey Paris luggage at Amazon sale prices. (canva.com)

Swiss Military

If quality is your top priority, Swiss Military is a brand worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The designs are classic, making these suitcases a sensible choice for travellers who prefer timeless styles over passing trends. You can find three-piece suitcase sets at discounts ranging from as little as 5% to as much as 75%. I have curated a few designs for you to explore, with options for different travel needs. A set of three covers everything from short breaks to longer holidays, making it a practical sale purchase. Skip the smaller buys and invest in luggage that could serve you well for five years or longer.

Mokobara

Mokobara is offering discounts of up to 60% on its trolley sets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Expect unusual colours, fashion-forward designs and suitcases that bring a little personality to your travel plans. Personally, I feel the hardware takes a step back compared to Swiss Military, but Mokobara makes up for it with slightly more spacious interiors and a premium-looking finish. So, it really comes down to what matters most to you. If you prefer luggage that looks as good as your holiday outfits and gets people asking questions at the airport, Mokobara is the brand to consider during this sale.

Delsey Paris

Delsey Paris is the one brand that genuinely surprised me in 2026. For me, it strikes the right balance between style and quality, making it an interesting alternative to the usual luggage names. The French brand has not been on every Indian traveller's radar, but it is gradually finding its audience here. If you enjoy owning something a little different from what everyone else is carrying through the airport, Delsey Paris deserves a closer look during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It is a good opportunity to invest in a lesser-spotted luggage brand before it becomes a more familiar sight on Indian travel circuits.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Khandelwal

Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."

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