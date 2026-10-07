Price Drop: This trolley set of 3 is now available under 5,000; bag it before offers change!

Three suitcases can sound like overkill until you have a cabin bag that is too small, a medium case that is almost full and a large suitcase waiting for that one longer holiday. The Safari Pentagon Pro set covers all three situations in one go. It comes with a 55 cm cabin case, a 65 cm medium suitcase and a 75 cm large case, all made from polypropylene. The set also gets eight spinner wheels on each suitcase, a three-digit combination lock and a total storage capacity of 232 litres. For families or frequent travellers who use different luggage sizes, that makes this a fairly practical set.

Safari Pentagon Pro comes as a three-suitcase set, with cabin, medium and large cases for different kinds of trips.

The 55 cm cabin suitcase is the most useful of the three for shorter trips. It gives you a smaller option when you do not want to check in a bag. The 65 cm case is more suited to a few days away, while the 75 cm version gives you the extra space needed for longer holidays or heavier packing.

Having all three sizes is useful because I rarely pack the same way for every trip. A two-night work trip needs a very different suitcase from a week-long family holiday. Here, you can simply pick the case that matches the trip instead of trying to squeeze everything into one size.

The total capacity across the set is 232 litres, so there is plenty of room when all three are in use. The cases are made from polypropylene, which keeps them suited to regular travel while offering a hard shell construction.

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The eight spinner wheels are another practical addition. Each suitcase can move in different directions, making it easier to pull or push the case through airport terminals, hotel corridors and other tight spaces. This is one of those features you appreciate most when the suitcase is fully packed.

Inside, there is a zipped divider that helps separate your belongings and keep the contents from turning into one large pile of clothes. The three-digit combination lock adds basic security, particularly for checked luggage.

I would test the locks before the first trip, though. Some customer feedback mentions problems with the lock mechanism, so it is worth checking each suitcase as soon as the set arrives.

For someone looking for three different luggage sizes rather than buying cases separately, the Safari Pentagon Pro set offers a straightforward combination of space, spinner wheels and basic organisation.

Specifications of the Safari Pentagon Pro

Specifications Model Pentagon Pro Set 3 suitcases Sizes 55 cm, 65 cm and 75 cm Suitcase types Cabin, medium and large Material Polypropylene Total capacity 232 litres Total weight 10.5 kg Wheels 8 spinner wheels on each case Wheel movement 360 degrees Lock Three digit combination lock Case type Hard shell Internal feature Zipped divider Shell features Scratch resistant and water resistant Country of origin India ASIN B097G96VT8

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