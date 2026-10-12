Step inside Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca villa with a private chef and yacht services where she holidayed with her girl gang; one night costs 1.08 lakh

Actor Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Mallorca, Spain, for a relaxing Mediterranean getaway with her close friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Instead of checking into a conventional hotel, the group opted for a luxurious private residence offering personalised hospitality and exclusive experiences. The stay was arranged through Moritz Luxe Residences, a collection of luxury private homes. Let's take a closer look at the villa where Alia and her girl gang holidayed. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca getaway is all about sun, sea and standout style; inside her wardrobe of breezy whites, playful beachwear and bold evening looks )

Inside Alia Bhatt’s luxury Mallorca villa

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The private residence offered Alia and her friends an intimate setting for their getaway, with dedicated services designed to make the experience seamless. The stay included a private chef and butler, chauffeured transportation and a private yacht charter, allowing the group to explore Mallorca while enjoying the comforts of their own space.

Unlike a traditional hotel holiday, a private residence offers greater flexibility, whether guests want to spend the day exploring the destination or simply unwind with friends. With a hospitality team managing the arrangements behind the scenes, the focus remains on enjoying the experience without having to follow a fixed itinerary.

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{{^usCountry}} Depending on the stay, guests can access services ranging from private chefs and butlers to chauffeur-driven transportation, yacht charters and bespoke excursions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Depending on the stay, guests can access services ranging from private chefs and butlers to chauffeur-driven transportation, yacht charters and bespoke excursions. {{/usCountry}}

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Spacious living areas and elegant design create a warm, inviting retreat for a luxurious getaway.

Mediterranean setting and chic interiors

The villa’s interiors reflect the understated elegance of Mediterranean living, blending contemporary luxury with the warmth and comfort of a private home. The interiors are envisioned to complement the destination, creating a harmonious balance between refined luxury and the warmth of a home away from home. Rather than relying solely on opulent details, the emphasis is on creating inviting spaces where guests can unwind, spend quality time together and enjoy the freedom of a private residence.

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Alia Bhatt and friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, stayed in a private Mallorca villa arranged through Moritz Luxe Residences.

Thoughtfully curated living areas and a design approach that prioritises the overall experience make the property suited to leisurely mornings, intimate conversations and relaxed evenings with friends. The villa’s appeal lies in this blend of exclusivity and ease, allowing the architecture, interiors and Mediterranean setting to come together as part of a personalised luxury escape.

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The villa’s interiors blend understated luxury with the relaxed charm of Mediterranean living.

How much does Alia’s Mallorca villa cost?

According to the Airbnb listing, a one-night stay at the Mallorca villa costs approximately ₹1,08,862.17. The luxury residence offers an exclusive holiday experience, combining private accommodation with personalised hospitality and premium amenities. However, the final booking price may vary depending on the travel dates, guest count, taxes and additional charges.

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