The ultimate Goa weekend packing list and how to fit 3 days of beachwear into a single tote

Beach holidays have changed for me. I no longer think of them as week-long holidays that need months of planning and a suitcase full of clothes. Long weekends work. Regular weekends work. Lately, I have even found myself rushing to the beach for barely 24 hours. Sometimes, that is genuinely all you need. What has changed along with these shorter trips is the way I pack for them. My ultimate beach packing list is actually quite long, but the clothes themselves are very simple. Cotton trousers, shorts and multiple T-shirts that I can mix and match form the base. I always carry a shirt that I can throw over anything sleeveless because spending two days by the sea and coming home with sunburnt arms is not my idea of a successful beach break.

A three-day Goa beach break can fit into one tote with cotton basics, swimwear, sunscreen and a few useful essentials. (canva.com)

Then come the little things I use constantly. Sunscreen, a portable fan, Bluetooth earbuds, wet wipes and plenty of hydration salts and vitamin C fizzies always make the cut. I use transition glasses, which also means I do not need to carry a separate pair of sunglasses and keep switching between the two. Once you stop packing a separate outfit for every meal, beach visit and evening out, fitting a Goa weekend into one tote becomes surprisingly doable.

My Goa weekend packing list at a glance

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Category What I would pack Clothes Cotton trousers, shorts, multiple T-shirts and one light shirt Swimwear Two swimsuits and one light cover up Footwear One comfortable pair worn while travelling and flat slides Sun protection Sunscreen and a light full-sleeve shirt Personal essentials Portable fan, wet wipes, transition glasses and earbuds Hydration Hydration salts and vitamin C fizzies Toiletries Small travel bottles and basic skincare Tech Phone charger and slim power bank

Start with clothes you can repeat without thinking about it

I do not build a beach wardrobe around three perfectly planned outfits anymore. I would much rather pack a handful of pieces that work with each other.

Cotton trousers are especially useful. Wear them to the airport with a T-shirt, and they can come back out for dinner or the flight home.

Shorts work with practically every top in the bag.

Pack three or four T-shirts, and suddenly there are enough combinations for a weekend without carrying three complete looks.

The oversized shirt is probably the hardest-working piece in my bag. It works on the flight, over a swimsuit, with shorts and as an extra layer when the sun gets too strong. I would choose cotton or linen and keep the fit loose enough to wear comfortably over another top.

For me, that is what a good capsule wardrobe for a beach trip should actually do. It should remove the need to think too much once you arrive.

Add swimwear without building outfits around it

Two swimsuits are plenty for a three-day Goa break. I prefer carrying two simply because putting on yesterday's still-damp swimsuit the next morning is just not okay.

A one-piece also earns extra points because it can double as a bodysuit. Wear it with shorts and an open shirt, and you can go straight from the beach to lunch without returning to the room for a complete outfit change.

A light sarong or cover-up is useful, but I would not pack several. Your oversized shirt already does much of the same job.

For the evening, the same shorts can work with a fresh T-shirt or top. If there is a nicer dinner planned, add one lightweight dress or a co-ord. One is enough.

The tote itself matters more than you think

For this kind of trip, I would use a roomy 20 to 25 litre tote with a zip across the top. Canvas, nylon and neoprene all work well, though I prefer something that can cope with a little sand, moisture and general beach holiday mess without needing to be treated too carefully.

One medium compression cube can hold the clothes. Roll T-shirts and shorts, keep the cotton trousers folded and use the smaller gaps for underwear.

I would avoid dividing everything into several tiny organisers. A tote has limited room to begin with, and too many pouches can leave you with plenty of organised little packets but very little usable space.

Read more: This month in Goa, I stayed in a quiet Anjuna cottage with the sea outside, and the ocean became my sleep therapist

Sun protection goes beyond sunscreen

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, but I have learnt not to depend on it alone.

That light shirt I pack with my clothes is also my easiest sun cover. I can throw it over a swimsuit or sleeveless top when I have already spent several hours outside. Arms are particularly easy to forget while repeatedly applying sunscreen to the face and shoulders.

My transition glasses help here too. One pair works indoors and outside, so there is no sunglasses case taking up room and no swapping glasses every time I walk into a café.

A portable fan also goes straight into the tote. Goa can get hot and sticky very quickly, and a small rechargeable fan is one of those things that can seem unnecessary while packing and extremely useful once you are out and about and want to avoid your blush from melting.

My small essentials pouch gets used constantly

Wet wipes, earbuds, hydration salts and vitamin C fizzies all go into one easy-to-reach section of the tote.

Hydration salts are particularly useful on beach weekends because it is remarkably easy to spend hours outside, drink less water than you think and then wonder why you feel exhausted by evening. I would still buy water locally rather than carrying heavy bottles from home.

For toiletries, three days calls for minis. Sunscreen takes priority, followed by moisturiser, cleanser and whatever hair products you actually need. Small refillable bottles work well if you prefer using your regular products rather than hotel toiletries.

Two pairs of shoes are enough

Shoes can take over a tote faster than almost anything else. I wear the bulkier, more comfortable pair while travelling and pack flat slides. That covers the airport, walking around Goa, the beach and casual dinners without sacrificing half the bag to footwear. The same rule applies to tech. I carry my phone charger, power bank and earbuds. Unless I know I will be working, the laptop stays home.

The best packing trick is leaving some room

I never aim for a tote that closes only after squishing it. There should be a little free space when you leave home. Damp swimwear needs somewhere to go. Clothes will never be folded quite as neatly on the return trip. There is also a good chance something bought at a local shop or market will find its way into the bag.

For a 24-hour beach escape, I would cut this list down even further. One pair of shorts, one pair of cotton trousers, two T-shirts, one shirt, swimwear and the essentials pouch can be enough.

That is probably the biggest shift in the way I pack for beach breaks now. I am not trying to account for every possible plan. I am packing for the weekend I am actually going to have and skipping the what-ifs from my list altogether.

And if the beach is calling for only 24 hours, I would rather grab one tote and go than spend half of those 24 hours worrying about what to pack.

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