Top 5 most beautiful winter treks in India for snow lovers

In India, the winter trekking season typically lasts from November to March. It is a favourite season for snow lovers and provides a fantastic opportunity for those with an adventurous spirit and who live for adrenaline rushes. Higher altitudes and colder temperatures cause the difficulty level to be boosted significantly. It's a one-of-a-kind wilderness adventure that provides breathtaking views of towering mountain peaks covered in pristine white snow. Here are some of the most beautiful winter treks in India for people who have brave hearts and want to experience scenes full of exotic meadows, magical oak forests, refreshing and majestic waterfalls, lakes, remote villages, and more. (Also read: Magic of Himachal: 6 places to witness winter's true beauty)

1. Kuari Pass Trek

One of the most well-known winter treks in India is the Kuari Pass trek.(Unsplash)

One of the most well-known winter treks in India is the Kuari Pass trek, which is situated in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. The wonderful route leads you through the picturesque views of the bugyals (meadows) of Garhwal. Some of the breathtaking campsites on this walk, like Gorson, Chitrakantha, and Khullara, serve as its main draws.

2. Chadar Trek

Zanskar valley: Ditch camel watching and visit Zanskar valley which is 12 hours away from Ladakh. If you love adventure and trekking then you can go on the Chadar Trek.(Unsplash)

One of the toughest and most daring winter treks in the Himalayas is the Chadar Trek in Ladakh, which is also one of the hardest and most beautiful. The temperature is extremely cold, and the area is surrounded by enormous, steep mountain cliffs, necessitating careful planning for the excursion. Depending on the weather, the full stretch, which is around 100 km long, takes 8 days to complete on one side.

3. Kedarkantha Trek

The Kedarkantha Peak Trek is arguably the most popular snow travel challenge in India. (Unsplash)

The Kedarkantha Peak Trek is arguably the most popular snow travel challenge in India. Winter snow makes for a mesmerising photographic scene, and the view of the Mighty Himalayas from the trail that leads to the summit is even more attractive. Located at a height of 3810 metres, or about 12,500 feet, this perfect hiking track spans a combined total of 20 kilometres.

4. Nag Tibba Trek

The Nag Tibba Trek, which is one of the best winter treks in India for novices, is located at a height of roughly 9,924 feet above sea level. (Unsplash)

The Nag Tibba Trek, which is one of the best winter treks in India for novices, is located at a height of roughly 9,924 feet above sea level. The stunning Bandarpoonch mountain, the Gangotri group of peaks, the Kedarnath peak, snow-capped Chanabang crests, and Doon valley can all be seen. According to legend, this is where Nag Devta lived. The trip is surrounded by fascinating flora.

5. Har ki Dun Trek

One of the most well-known treks in India, Har ki Dun is located in the Garhwal region and is generally easy enough for beginners to complete.(Unsplash)

One of the most well-known treks in India, Har ki Dun is located in the Garhwal region and is generally easy enough for beginners to complete. Some of the least populated and desolate areas of the Garhwal region are traversed along the trail. The woodland path is richly blessed, offering breathtaking views of the mountains around. In fact, it is akin to heaven for those who enjoy the outdoors and bird watching.

