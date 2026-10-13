Travel Watch: Air India Navratri menu 2026; What passengers can eat onboard flights and at Delhi and Mumbai lounges

There is something comforting about finding familiar festive food when you are travelling, especially when your flight happens to fall right in the middle of Navratri. This October, Air India is taking that feeling into the cabin and airport lounges with a special Navratri menu featuring fasting-friendly favourites, regional dishes and plenty of festive sweets.

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The special menus are available from October 10 to October 20, 2026, covering the 10 days of Navratri celebrations. Travellers will find them on select Air India flights departing from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as well as at selected lounges in Delhi and Mumbai.

What is on the Navratri menu onboard Air India flights?

If you are flying in the morning, breakfast includes Sabudana Khichdi topped with crispy potato salli, Vratwale Shahi Aloo and Singhade ki Poori. Fresh fruit and plain dahi are served alongside.

The refreshment menu sounds particularly good if you prefer something snacky during a flight. There is Sabudana Wada, Garam Aloo Chaat made using sendha namak and mint chutney, plus Vratwala Paneer Tikka prepared with curd, cashew and aromatic spices. Sabudana Fruit Kheer and fresh fruit take care of dessert.

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{{^usCountry}} For lunch and dinner, passengers can expect a fuller festive meal with Vratwala Shahi Paneer, Vratwali Kaddu Ki Subzi, Samak Jeera Rice and Singhade ki Poori. Fruit, dahi and Sabudana Fruit Kheer complete the spread. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For lunch and dinner, passengers can expect a fuller festive meal with Vratwala Shahi Paneer, Vratwali Kaddu Ki Subzi, Samak Jeera Rice and Singhade ki Poori. Fruit, dahi and Sabudana Fruit Kheer complete the spread. {{/usCountry}}

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Air India says the Navratri meals are prepared using shuddh ghee and sendha namak, keeping fasting traditions in mind.

The festivities start before boarding too

Passengers using Air India lounges in Delhi and Mumbai will also get a taste of the celebrations.

At the Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, the Navratri menu includes Sabudana Khichdi, Farali Misal, Farali Kachori, Shakarkandi ki Tikki and Sabudana Vada. Rajgira-based dishes are part of the spread too, while Makhana Kheer can be requested. A dedicated Navratri food cart has also been introduced for the festive period.

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The domestic lounges take a slightly sweeter route. Desserts have been created around festive colours, with options including carrot mawa roll, orange semolina cake, pumpkin cheesecake, red velvet brownies, blueberry cheesecake, mango cheesecake, kiwi mousse and purple yam Swiss rolls.

If mithai and farsaan are more your thing, there is plenty there too. Banana chips, rajgeera ladoo, peanut ladoo, rajgeera chikki, banana wafers and peanut chikki bring familiar festive snacking to the airport.

Mumbai passengers have not been left out either. Air India is serving a specially curated festive spread at the Adani Lounge at Terminal 2.

For travellers observing Navratri traditions, airport and inflight food can sometimes require a little extra planning. Having fasting-friendly dishes available from the lounge to the aircraft makes that part of the trip considerably simpler. And if Sabudana Khichdi followed by kheer happens to arrive at 35,000 feet, the festive mood might just make it onboard before you reach your destination.

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