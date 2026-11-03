Tried and Tested: I took Troovy snacks on family trips and here’s why I’d buy them again

I travel often enough to know that a snack can save you at an airport. There are early morning flights when breakfast is still hours away, long waits between connections, road trips where everyone suddenly gets hungry, and moments on a flight when you want something crunchy but not a full meal. I almost always carry something.

Troovy snacks became my family’s travel favourites, offering satisfying crunch and flavour without the strange aftertaste I often find elsewhere. (Hindustan Times)

The problem is that once I started looking for cleaner snacks for myself and my kids, the choice became less straightforward. I have tried plenty of alternatives that look good on paper but leave behind a strange taste or have a texture that makes you wonder why you did not just pack the regular snack. That aftertaste is my biggest pet peeve. So when I tried Troovy, I was looking for more than a clean ingredient list. I wanted something I would genuinely enjoy eating, and something I would be happy to put into my kids' travel snack bags too.

The snacks actually taste like snacks

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Troovy's range includes chips, savoury snacks, cookies, spreads and other food products, with the brand focusing on clean ingredients and no added artificial preservatives or artificial colours. Its range includes options such as Ragi Chips, Mix Veggie Chips, Moong Dal Chips and Krunchies. For me, the biggest difference came down to taste.

The chips are slightly harder and crunchier than some of the regular packaged varieties we buy. You need to give them a proper bite instead of expecting them to melt away immediately. I did not mind that at all. In fact, I liked the texture because it made the chips feel satisfying. The seasoning also worked for me. Most importantly, I did not get that odd aftertaste that I have come to expect from some cleaner snack alternatives. That is a big deal when you are travelling. If I am sitting at an airport at 5 am or on a flight with my kids, I do not want to carry something that nobody actually wants to eat. A snack that comes home untouched is not a useful travel snack.

Why I would pack these for my kids

With kids, familiar taste matters. I can happily experiment with new food, but when I am packing snacks for a flight or a road trip, I want something my kids will actually reach for. There is no point carrying a carefully selected snack only to hear, "I don't like this," five minutes after opening it. Troovy works better for that reason.

The flavours still feel familiar. You get the crunch and seasoning children expect from a snack, but the ingredient choices make me more comfortable putting a packet into their travel bag.

I also like having different textures and flavours to choose from rather than carrying six packets of the same thing. For a flight, I would split the snacks into smaller portions before leaving home. It makes it easier for the kids to pick something when they are hungry and keeps the entire snack stash from disappearing in one go.

The chips are my travel favourites

The veggie and grain-based chips were probably the first products I would reach for when packing for a trip. The Mix Veggie Chips and Ragi Chips bring some variety to the usual potato chip routine, while the Moong Dal Chips give you a more savoury option. Troovy currently lists all three among its snack range. I like these for travel because they do not need refrigeration, do not require any preparation and can be slipped into a handbag, backpack or cabin bag. They also work at different points in a trip. A packet can come out during an airport wait. A smaller portion can go into a child's tiffin for a day out. They can sit in the car for a road trip and, unlike something crumbly or messy, they are fairly simple to eat. For me, that practicality matters almost as much as the flavour.

And then there are the savoury crunchies

The Moong Dal Chips and Krunchies Masala Munch are the sort of snacks I would keep for the middle of the day or evening. They have a proper savoury flavour, so I don't feel like I need to keep eating more just because the snack is bland. This is also where I prefer cleaner snacks for travel. When I am travelling, especially on long days, I tend to snack more than I would at home. Airport lounges, flights, hotel rooms and sightseeing breaks all seem to create little gaps where a packet of something becomes very tempting. Having snacks I actually enjoy means I can make a better choice without feeling like I have packed "diet food".

Sweet cravings need a travel plan too

I do not only pack savoury snacks. There is always a point during a trip when somebody wants something sweet, and that is where the Choco Spread and cookies come in. Troovy's range includes Choco Spread, Chocolate Cookies and Butter Cookies. The spread works nicely with toast, fruit or even as a small sweet bite, while the cookies are an easy addition to a travel snack pouch. For a family trip, I would rather carry a few different options than depend entirely on whatever snacks are available at the airport or at a roadside stop. It gives me a little more control over what we eat without making every snack feel overly planned.

Troovy snacks at a glance

Snack Texture and taste Where I would use it My take Mix Veggie Chips Crunchy with a savoury flavour Flights, road trips, kids' tiffin Easy family snack Ragi Chips Firm crunch with a distinct grain-based taste Airport waits and travel Good change from regular chips Moong Dal Chips Crisp and savoury Tea time and long travel days Filling and satisfying Krunchies Masala Munch Crunchy with a stronger masala flavour Evening travel snacking Great with chai Choco Spread Rich chocolate flavour Hotel breakfast or toast Handy for sweet cravings Cookies Familiar biscuit style taste Kids' snack bags and tea time Easy to carry

What makes Troovy work better for travel

The main thing for me is that I am not choosing between taste and cleaner eating. That is usually the compromise I dislike. I want snacks with ingredients I feel comfortable giving my kids, but I also want them to taste good enough that I will happily eat them myself. Troovy gets closer to that balance than many of the alternatives I have tried. The packs are also easy to add to a travel bag without creating another task for me. I can put a few into my handbag, keep some in the kids' bag and carry extras in the suitcase for later. And because I travel frequently, I know how useful that can be.

What I liked and what could be better

What I liked

Clean, ingredient-focused range

No palm oil or maida across the brand's stated range

Good crunch and texture

Strong flavour without an unpleasant aftertaste

Easy to carry for flights and road trips

Options for both kids and adults

Good mix of savoury and sweet snacks

What could be better

The chips are slightly harder and crunchier than some mainstream varieties. If you prefer very light, delicate crisps, you may notice the difference.

The other consideration is price. Troovy sits above many mass-market snack options, so it is not the cheapest choice for filling a pantry.

For me, the difference is that these are snacks I actually want to eat.

My final verdict

I started trying Troovy because I wanted cleaner snack options for home and travel. I ended up liking them because they tasted good.

That distinction matters.

When I am packing for a trip, I do not want to fill up precious bag space with snacks nobody wants to eat. I want something my kids will reach for, something I can enjoy during an airport wait and something that does not leave me wishing I had packed the regular chips instead.

Troovy worked for me on all three counts.

The chips are crunchier and a little harder to bite than some regular varieties, but the flavour is stellar, and the texture works. Most of the snacks I tried also skipped that strange aftertaste that is my biggest complaint with cleaner alternatives.

For my next trip, I would happily pack them again. And this time, I may have to hide a packet or two for myself.

Quick recap

What I liked most: The taste. Troovy snacks have the crunch and seasoning I want from a snack without the strange aftertaste I often find in cleaner alternatives.

The texture: The chips are slightly harder and crunchier than some regular packaged chips, but I actually liked the bite.

Why I prefer them for travel: They are easy to pack, easy to share and give me an option I feel more comfortable carrying for both myself and my kids.

For kids: The familiar flavours make them easier to offer as a tiffin or travel snack instead of trying to convince children to eat something that tastes too different.

For me: I like having a savoury option during long airport waits, flights and road trips without reaching for a packet of regular fried snacks.

My verdict: Troovy has managed to get the most important part right for me. The snacks actually taste good.

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Frequently asked questions Are Troovy snacks good for travel? Yes. The packaged snacks are convenient for airport waits, flights, road trips, hotel rooms and day outings. They are particularly useful when travelling with children because you can carry familiar flavours instead of relying on whatever food is available during the trip.

Are Troovy snacks suitable for kids? Troovy positions several products as family and child-friendly snack options. The brand says its products contain no added artificial preservatives and no artificial colours. Parents should still check the individual pack for ingredients and allergen information before giving them to children.

Do Troovy chips taste like regular chips? They have a slightly harder and crunchier texture than some regular packaged chips. I actually preferred the extra bite. The flavour was the bigger win for me because the snacks did not feel like a compromise.

Why would I choose Troovy over regular travel snacks? For me, it comes down to the combination of taste and ingredients. I can carry something my kids will enjoy while also having a snack I am happy to eat myself. I also did not experience the strange aftertaste that has put me off other cleaner snack alternatives.