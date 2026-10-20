TSA-approved liquids rule explained: 3 leak-proof travel bottles under 999 that pass security every time

There are a few things I simply refuse to carry in their original bottles when I travel. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash and most of my skincare fall into that category. Full-sized bottles take up too much room, add unnecessary weight, and, if you are travelling with cabin baggage, can cause trouble at security too.

I tested three travel bottle sets for flights, comparing their sizes, designs and uses to find the right fit for different trips. (canva.com)

Over time, I have tried several ways of carrying toiletries, from tiny bottles saved from hotels to buying minis specifically for a trip. Refillable travel bottles make far more sense to me.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

I recently tried three travel toiletry sets from DEPOZA, MAYCREATE and Lyrovo, all priced under ₹999 at the time they were shortlisted. After using all three, I do not think there is one set that automatically replaces the others. Each serves a slightly different purpose, and I can see myself using one or even combining bottles from all three depending on the trip.

First, what is the 100 ml airport liquids rule?

If you are flying internationally, you have probably encountered the 100 ml rule already. The US Transportation Security Administration follows its 3-1-1 rule. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes in cabin baggage must be in containers of 3.4 ounces, or about 100 ml, or less. They need to fit inside one clear quart-sized resealable bag, with one such bag permitted per passenger.

India follows a very similar restriction. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security states that liquids, aerosols, gels and pastes required during the flight can be carried in small quantities in one clear, resealable one litre plastic bag, with each individual item limited to 100 ml. There are exceptions for prescribed medicines, inhalers and baby food.

This is exactly why I prefer decanting toiletries before a trip. I can carry the amount I actually need instead of packing an entire shampoo bottle for four days.

DEPOZA 16-piece travel bottle set is my pick when I am carrying a full skincare routine

I would pick the DEPOZA set for a longer trip, especially when my packing list includes more than shampoo, conditioner and body wash. After using it, I found its biggest advantage is simply the number of ways I can split my toiletries and skincare without carrying larger bottles.

The 16-piece set includes squeezable travel bottles, smaller containers, spray bottles and accessories that make transferring products easier. The larger bottles have a capacity of up to 85 ml, which keeps them within the 100 ml individual container limit commonly applied to liquids in cabin baggage.

I found the smaller containers particularly useful. Shampoo and conditioner can go into the larger bottles, while moisturiser, face cream or other products I use sparingly can go into the little jars. I am not using an 85 ml bottle for something I may need only a few times during the trip.

For me, DEPOZA makes the most sense for a longer holiday or any trip where I want my regular skincare routine with me.

MAYCREATE travel toiletry bottles work better for my short trips

For a quick trip, I would choose MAYCREATE. Sometimes I only need four basics in my toiletry bag, and carrying several different containers feels unnecessary.

The set includes travel-friendly bottles with capacities from 60 ml to 100 ml, depending on the variant. I found the squeeze bottles practical for everyday products such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and face wash, especially when I know I will use a fair amount of each during the trip.

This is also the easiest of the three for me when I am packing at the last minute. I can fill a few bottles, put them into the pouch and get on with the rest of my packing.

I would use these for a weekend flight, a road trip or even my gym bag. If your toiletry routine is fairly basic, you may not need a large set with lots of different containers.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Lyrovo silicone travel bottles are my pick for thick conditioners, creams and gels

The Lyrovo set solves one very specific packing annoyance for me. Thick conditioner and gel can be irritating to get in and out of small, rigid travel containers.

Its silicone travel bottles have a capacity of 90 ml, while the smaller jars hold 40 ml. I found the combination useful because I can use the squeezable bottles for shampoo, conditioner and gels, then reserve the jars for creams or products I need in smaller quantities.

I also like the wider openings. Refilling travel bottles is rarely the part that bothers me. Cleaning them properly once I am home is. A wider opening makes it much easier to get leftover product out before washing and drying the container.

The 90 ml capacity also keeps the bottles below the standard 100 ml individual liquid container limit for cabin baggage. For me, Lyrovo is the set I would reach for when my packing includes thicker haircare or skincare products that are easier to use from soft silicone bottles.

Would I buy just one?

Not necessarily, and that is probably my biggest takeaway after trying all three.

For a short weekend, I would keep things simple with MAYCREATE. For a longer holiday where my skincare comes along with me, DEPOZA gives me more container options. If I am carrying thicker products or want silicone bottles that are easier to squeeze and refill, I would pick Lyrovo.

I can also see myself mixing the three. I do not pack the exact same toiletries for every trip, so I see little reason to force myself to use the exact same travel bottle set every time.

One thing I do regardless of the bottle is avoid filling it right to the top. I leave some room inside and make sure every cap is properly closed before packing. I also keep cabin liquids together in a clear resealable pouch and place it somewhere easy to reach.

The TSA itself recommends keeping the liquids bag accessible in your carry-on, which is useful when you need to remove it during screening.

Travel bottles are a small purchase, but for someone who flies frequently, they quickly become one of those packing basics that get used again and again. I would rather refill a bottle with the shampoo I already like than buy another mini simply because it happens to be the right size.

Similar articles for you

Tried and Tested: Every suitcase I have reviewed so far, simplified into one buying guide

Destination Buzz: Planning a Switzerland train holiday in 2026? Here’s what to know about the Grand Train Tour

I compared hard shell VS soft shell luggage; here's what I'd buy again

Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.