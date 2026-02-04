Far from the legendary skies above Hogwarts school, a young woman chased a "Golden Snitch" highlighting how the craze for Harry Potter's favourite sport, Quidditch, has taken hold in a remote Ugandan village. Uganda's Quidditch players with global dreams

In a clearing surrounded by banana trees, around 135 kilometres from the capital Kampala, players ran around with sticks between their legs instead of broomsticks.

The adapted version of Quidditch is officially called quadball, and does not require the same magical or flying abilities as the sport invented by J.K. Rowling for her world-conquering fantasy books.

But it has gained a following around the world and it came to Katwadde, deep in rural southern Uganda, in 2013 thanks to primary school teacher John Ssentamu, who discovered the sport after reading a Harry Potter book over the shoulder of someone on a bus.

"The word 'Quidditch' meant nothing to me, neither in English nor in any other language, so I went on Google," Ssentamu, 47, told AFP.

"I was like hey it's a game... it's beautiful. I think I could introduce this to my community," he said.

Ssentamu put together a team around Good Shepherd Primary school where he teaches.

Ten years of hard work paid off in 2023 when Ssentamu's team hosted and won the first national quadball tournament. The east African country now has more than 200 players.

The aim of quadball is to throw balls through hoops. But Ssentamu loves the way it combines elements of netball, football, volleyball, and rugby and also the equality between men and women, which is an official requirement for every team.

But without magic, reality can intrude.

The team lacks the funds to travel, said Ssentamu, and despite invitations, they have been unable to attend the quadball World Cup, held every two years since 2012 in Europe or the Americas.

Thirty-one teams took part in the last World Cup, a three-day event in Belgium last year.

"My dream is to see a team from here going to the World Cup of Quidditch, because it would be a revelation for the whole world," he said.

Still, the sport has boosted the community in Katwadde, attracting children to the school in an area where education is not always a priority.

Vicky Edith Nabbanja, Ssentamu's daughter, is one of the "beaters", who can temporarily knock opposing players out of the game with dodgeballs.

"It has brought youth together and it has opened up their minds" while also helping to create "a community of belonging", the 25-year-old said.

