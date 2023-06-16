Wanderlust on wheels: 6 essential tips for living and travelling in a caravan

Embarking on a nomadic journey in a caravan can be an exhilarating experience. Whether you're embarking on a road trip across your own country or venturing into distant lands, a caravan offers a unique blend of freedom, comfort, and flexibility. Travelling and living in a caravan offers a budget-friendly way to explore the world around you. It combines the comforts of home with the freedom of the open road, allowing you to create unforgettable memories and discover hidden treasures along the way. Discover the joys of living and travelling in a caravan with our essential tips. Whether you're a seasoned nomad or new to the mobile lifestyle, this article offers valuable insights for making the most of your adventure on wheels. (Also read: Love bike rides? Here are India's most breathtaking bike routes to explore this summer ) Embrace the freedom of the open road and the adventure of living in a caravan. (Unsplash)

Tips for living and travelling in a caravan

"Caravans are a complete package and my home on wheels with all the facilities such as a functional kitchen, queen size bed, a refrigerator and the best part is it's solar powered. Caravan life is enticing and looks magical on social media. However, living and travelling in a caravan is not as fancy as it seems. One always has to worry about the place that he/ she is going to park, whether is it safe or not. Further, the van culture is relevantly very new in India as compared to the West," says, Nishchay Jain, travel enthusiast and photographer who is currently on a thrilling road journey in my caravan Barty- The Van.

Nishant further shared with HT Lifestyle, some essential tips based on his personal experience of living and travelling in a caravan in India.

1. Choose a reliable campervan: The most important step in your trip is opting for the correct caravan that has adequate space, comfortable sleeping arrangements and good storage facilities. Living in a van requires minimalism and self-sufficiency. You learn to appreciate the simplicity of life and become more resourceful in managing your daily needs, from water and electricity to cooking and storage.

2. Carry only essentials: The key to long and sustainable caravan travel is to pack light and keep only the absolutely essential items because it's a small space and you need to keep it in a manner. Keep a close eye on your belongings to avoid theft and robbery.

3. Parking: It is advisable to always park in safe places and to ask around. Further, do reach the parking spot area before it gets dark to be able to judge the space carefully.

4. Route planning: Always plan your route in advance and be prepared for any unexpected detours. Do check for the road conditions and weather forecast beforehand for a smooth road trip. Always carry a basic toolkit, spare tyres, tubes and first aid kit for any unforeseen situation. Avoid travelling during peak traffic hours and try to avoid driving at night.

5. Enjoy the journey: Be open to new experiences, cultures, and the people you meet along the way. Be respectful of the environment and local wildlife and leave no trace of your presence.

6. Explored the unknown: Take time to explore off-beat destinations, as India has plenty of hidden gems. Van life offers the freedom to travel at your own pace and explore off-the- beaten-path locations. You have the flexibility to change your itinerary and stay in different places, allowing for unique and spontaneous experiences.

Plan and prepare well in advance to be able to enjoy the beauty and comfort of caravans while exploring the beautiful landscapes in India.

