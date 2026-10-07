Want to see Northern Lights? 5 smart itinerary planning tips so you don't miss aurora borealis on your next Scandinavian trip

Catching the Northern Lights in person is a breathtaking experience, and many crave to tick this off their bucket list. The dance of the lights in the night sky is a transfixing human experience. The physics behind the natural phenomenon is simple. It happens because of the collision of charged particles from the Sun with gas molecules near the polar regions. In Scandinavian countries, the Northern Lights can be spotted.ALSO READ: Planning a short international trip? Ras Al Khaimah guide for Indians: Best time, places to visit and ideal duration

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It is a bummer if you travel so far and miss viewing the Northern Lights. They can be elusive and have you stumped when you miss them. But when you are well prepared, you can positively catch the Northern Lights in person.

A travel expert commented on the essentials to be able to see the Northern Lights in person. Hari Ganapathy, CEO and co-founder of Pickyourtrail, commented on how to see the Northern Lights, in case you missed it the first time.

Why do you need to double down on refining and executing planning to perfection? Ganapathy revealed why this is tricky for your itinerary: “The Northern Lights are one of those experiences that cannot be planned like a museum visit or a landmark stop. Cloud cover, weather conditions, solar activity, and timing can all work against you.”

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{{^usCountry}} And here's the thing: Once you have donned all the warm layers, slung your camera, and trudged across a snowy landscape to see the night sky get illuminated with swirls of blues and purples, only to be left disappointed as it did not show up at all. But the travel expert assured not to get disheartened, as there's always a second time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And here's the thing: Once you have donned all the warm layers, slung your camera, and trudged across a snowy landscape to see the night sky get illuminated with swirls of blues and purples, only to be left disappointed as it did not show up at all. But the travel expert assured not to get disheartened, as there's always a second time. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “For travellers who return without seeing the aurora, missing it once does not necessarily mean the trip has to remain unfinished. With 50-55% YoY rise in Northern Lights bookings/searches and 70-75% YoY growth in bookings to Northern Lights destinations, the interest in these trips continues to grow. And for a second attempt, a little more flexibility, more viewing opportunities, and a smarter itinerary can make all the difference.”

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Northern light, aurora borealis at Godafoss waterfall in winter, Iceland.

The key to success here is a smarter itinerary. So, how can you make your Northern Lights itinerary smart?

And people are indeed booking smartly, as Ganapathy revealed that 80-90 per cent of travellers book 3+ nights for Northern Lights holidays, while the average trip duration for Northern Lights holidays has increased by 10- 12 per cent.

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Which countries see this phenomenon? Pickyourtrail’s booking data shows that Finland (34%), Tromsø, Norway (26%), Reykjavik, Iceland (18%), Murmansk, Russia (14%), and Abisko, Sweden (8%) , with Rovaniemi recording the strongest growth among travellers on the platform.

Hari Ganapathy shared these tips for itinerary planning:

Northern Lights vary from place to place.

1. Give yourself more than one night

If seeing the aurora is the main reason for your trip, take more than one night.

A longer stay allows you to work around cloudy skies, changing weather, and variations in auroral activity rather than depending on one single evening.

Even an extra night or two can make the experience feel less like a race against the clock.

Gives room to explore different viewing spots and keep your evening flexible.

2. Pick the destination for flexibility, not just popularity

Iceland might be the destination most associated with Northern Lights holidays, but it is far from the only option.

Finnish Lapland, Tromsø and other parts of northern Norway, Swedish Lapland and northern Canada also offer access to the auroral zone.

For a second attempt, the priority should be 'Where will I have the flexibility to respond to changing conditions?' rather than ‘Where is everyone going?’

Accessibility, local weather patterns, transport options and the number of possible viewing locations can all matter.

3. Choose the right season

Travellers’ booking patterns show that the strongest booking period runs from September to December, with November and December as the peak months.

Consider local weather, daylight hours, and what to do during the rest of the holiday. Deep winter brings snow-covered landscapes and classic Arctic experiences, while the shoulder months can offer a different balance of daylight, temperatures and outdoor activities.

The goal is not simply to choose the darkest possible period. It is to find a window that works for the overall journey while giving multiple opportunities to experience the aurora.

4. Stay mobile when the sky is not cooperating

If the sky remains empty, keep changing the location. Cloud cover can vary significantly across relatively short distances. Guided aurora chases involve driving away from a fixed base to find clearer skies.

Travellers can also enjoy icebreaker cruises, Korouma Canyon, and Santa Claus village, instead of simply waiting at one place for long.

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5. Use forecasts to make the most of your viewing window

Aurora forecasts help travellers track solar activity, cloud cover and viewing conditions, making it easier to plan when and where to head out.

Local guidance can also help identify suitable viewing spots as conditions change.

In the end, the advice is to leave room for uncertainty in your itinerary. The travel expert noted that when you do, you have multiple viewing opportunities along with local sightseeing. Make sure your planning is flexible, and you train to be spontaneous.