Would you live in this extravagant Indian palace in France with 'fountains that cost 21 lakh just to turn on'?

A luxury real estate page on Instagram has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's most extravagant homes in France — an Indian palace in Normandy's lavish Château du Champ de Bataille. French architect and interior designer Jacques Garcia owns the beautifully restored Indian palace, which is available to rent, according to Barnes Luxury Rentals. Also read | Indian palace becomes best hotel in the world, ahead of Marriott, Ritz-Carlton The Indian palace is located in Château du Champ de Bataille in France. (Pictures courtesy: Ericsander.com)

Indoor and outdoor pools, regal Indian interiors

Jacques Garcia bought the château in 1992 and spent the past 30 years restoring it to its former glory and filling it with priceless art, as per a 2023 Daily Mail article. Reportedly, the Indian palace was designed by Jacques using 600 containers of historical antiques brought in from India. The ornately decorated property really does look like you walked into Indian palace.

The Indian palace in Normandy offers an immersion into traditional India. In a recent video posted by Drone Hub on Instagram, a man toured the palace's different rooms — there are a total of 10 bedrooms on the property. Deconstructed in India and then rebuilt identically in Normandy, it offers luxurious suites, each unique, complemented by richly decorated lounges in jewel tones like red and blue.

The ornately decorated property also has a library built into the hallway, a hookah lounge, a tiger skin rug, a prayer and meditation room, and indoor and outdoor pools. In fact, the stunning indoor pool in the larger-than-life bathroom can be used all year round, while the outdoor pool is 100 metres long.

Here's a virtual tour:

'This not a replica, it is all original'

In the video shared by Drone Hub, the narrator said, “This is the most epic home that you can rent. We are in Normandy, France, and you can actually rent this entire Indian palace accessible by boat. The owner, Jacques Garcia, brought in some 500 shipping containers worth of antiques and goods to create this Indian palace. So this not a replica, it is all original and as you can see, the scale and detail is next level.”

He added, “But I am going to show you something really cool. Let's head down this long, narrow hallway to an ancient bath, prayer, and meditation room. Those fountains that you see cost £20,000 (approximately ₹21.2 lakh) just to turn on. So what I want to know is: if money was not an option, would you rent this Indian palace?”