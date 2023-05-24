Home / Business / Indian palace becomes best hotel in the world, ahead of Marriott, Ritz-Carlton

Indian palace becomes best hotel in the world, ahead of Marriott, Ritz-Carlton

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2023 02:33 PM IST

The list has being made based on reviews on the site from throughout 2022 given by travellers for over 1.5 million hotels.

Online travel and leisure site TripAdvisor has come out with a list of top 10 best hotels from around the world which is topped by an Indian hotel. The list has being made based on reviews on the site from throughout 2022 given by travellers for over 1.5 million hotels.

The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur is perfect place for a regal wedding
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur is perfect place for a regal wedding

The Traveller's Choice Best of the Best Hotels list places Rambagh Palace in Jaipur as the best place to state in the world. The site praised the establishment's hospitality, pool and spa. Nicknamed as the ‘Jewel of Jaipur’, the Rambagh Palace has received over five thousand five-star ratings on the site.

Travellers appreciated the ambience, food and the hotel's staff, adding that the facility provides ‘royal yet homely experience’.

The palace had been built by Maharaja Sawai Man Singh after the independence and now it is being run and maintained by Taj Hotels, Resorts and Palace by Tata Group.

Second to the Rambagh Palace is Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in Maldieves which ranked among best hotels arond the world. Hotel Colline de France in Brazil, Shangri-La The Shard in London, The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai are among other hotels made to the list.

