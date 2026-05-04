Would you pay someone to plan your holiday? An itinerary planner explains why it matters (and why AI can't replace it)

Planning a trip today is very easy. All you need is a phone, WiFi, and the emotional intelligence to handle 28 saved Reels, 11 conflicting opinions, and one friend who says, “Bro, just go with the flow.” Khyati Maloo is a travel itinerary planner who helps people book their perfect holiday. Picture: Khyati Maloo

You start with something innocent—a basic keyword search: “Things to do in Japan.” Ten minutes later, you are watching a video titled “This tiny café in Kyoto will change your life,” followed by “Top 10 mistakes tourists make in Japan,” followed by “Why Japan is overrated, and you should go to Taiwan.”

Indian travellers, in particular, approach this process with a combination of optimism and overconfidence. We believe we can crack it. Book flights, pick hotels, and add some sightseeing—that’s all it takes.

This belief usually lasts until the third hour of comparing hotels in “good locations,” where every option is either perfect and unaffordable, or affordable and 47 minutes away from anything you actually want to see.

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Then comes the group dynamics. Behind the scenes of that cute picture with the caption “Trip that made it out of the WhatsApp chat,” there’s chaos.

One person wants a “packed itinerary.” One wants to “chill.” One wants “offbeat experiences.” One just wants good local food. Everyone says, “I’m okay with anything,” which is widely accepted as the biggest lie in Indian travel planning.

Amidst all of this, a sentence starts to appear: “I don’t know where to start.” A realisation that having more information has not made the decision easier at all.

“I’ve saved so many things,” a client told me once, “but I don’t know what all to keep and what to remove.”

Before custom itinerary planners entered the chat, most DIY Indian travellers relied on three highly sophisticated systems:

The Excel Warrior Method: One person makes a colour-coded spreadsheet with tabs for flights, hotels, internal transport, and “optional experiences.” Nobody else opens it.

The Search Rabbit Hole Approach: You start by searching “10 best things to do in Thailand,” and three hours later, you realise Reddit has claimed five of those things are offensive to locals.

The ‘We’ll Figure It Out There’ Philosophy: This works beautifully until you land in a country where you don’t speak the language and realise that “figuring it out” requires actual effort—and now you’ve no choice but to figure it out.

Custom itinerary planning has become the relationship counsellor Indian travellers didn’t know they needed.

Because if you’ve ever planned a trip with your partner, your parents, or worse, a group of six friends with “very chill vibes,” you already know there’s a lot that goes into the trip before it even begins—control, compromise, passive aggression, and that one person who says, “I’m cool,” and then adds, “But I saw a reel that says that’s overrated.”

Earlier, we blamed airlines, weather, or bad luck for hiccups. Now we know the truth: it’s the WhatsApp group called “Euro Trip Final Final” without a custom itinerary planner in charge.