Would you try 'mattress runs'? This travel trend about booking hotel rooms could backfire majorly

'Mattress runs': a travel trend in which guests book hotel rooms to earn free nights or accumulate status points. The catch? These people are apparently not completing their hotel stays but reserving rooms to rack up reward points. It's a move that could backfire, according to some hotels' terms and conditions listed online, as per a report by Fox News. Also read | ‘Flying naked’ travel trend is raising eyebrows on internet but it’s not what you think 'Mattress runs' have guests booking hotel rooms to earn free nights or accumulate status points with some not even staying in the hotel room. (Representative photo: Pexels)

Chatter on Reddit

One traveller took to Reddit and asked, “Hyatt Mattress Run - has anyone ever been penalised for doing a mattress run via digital check-in and never showing up? Does that work?” A person responded, “Yes, they didn't credit me the stay, and they charged me the cash rate. It's very hit or miss.”

Another said, “I was able to [check out] online this morning. This was just a one-day test - which seemed to have worked. I’ll see if I get the qualifying night credited or not.”

But should you give tis travel trend a go?

Alston Causey, vice president of Travelmation, a US based travel agency, told Fox News that people love hotel points and status, but achieving these should not be accomplished by cheating the system.

He said, “In the travel business, few things are worse than a hotel room or vacation that is paid for and not used... a ‘mattress run’ is more for people who are on the cusp and tend to find themselves there every year.”

Alston advised travellers that before they try out 'mattress runs', they should ask themselves, “'Will this be worth it for me? Will that price be worth the benefits of status in the coming year?' This will be different for each person, so take the time to ensure it's truly necessary for you. If you do book that hotel room, make sure you use it.”