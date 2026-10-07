Zeenat Aman shares her Jaipur day out and why she no longer follows a travel checklist. See pics

Zeenat Aman, on her day off in Jaipur, tapped into her explorer side to discover the city's magical contrast. She shared glimpses of how she spent her day off in Jaipur, presenting an intriguing contrast between the city's bustling markets and the elegance of Rambagh Palace. ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman moved by turtle hatchings in Goa, urges CM Pramod Sawant to protect environment: ‘I am in tears…’

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She wrote, “Jaipur can be magic. I had a day off, so naturally I spent it doing the things Jaipur does exceptionally well. Shopping for silver and saris in the gloriously chaotic bylanes of the old city, and indulging in high tea at the Rambagh Palace. The contrast is lovely.”

One moment, she was indulging in old luxury at Rambagh Palace, another, she was venturing into the bustling markets of the old city, shopping for silver and saris.

Jaipur's lovely contrast

She mentioned visiting the local market, Johri Bazaar, and the luxurious Rambagh Palace on the same day, showing the depth of the city and her flexible, adventurous nature as a traveller.

Describing Johri Bazaar as a ‘sensory adventure,’ Zeenat recalled its narrow, crowded lanes, merchandise on full display, and lively conversations that give these old markets a distinct character.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is something so human about these old markets. The colours, the banter, the urgency of movement, the shopkeepers unfurling one ware after another because apparently the first twelve were not quite right," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is something so human about these old markets. The colours, the banter, the urgency of movement, the shopkeepers unfurling one ware after another because apparently the first twelve were not quite right," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The carousel also included a picture of her sitting in the old market alley by a shop, watching the sarees on display.

Next, she was at Rambagh Palace, a complete change of scenery where the actor described that she was being surrounded by fountains, clipped hedges, strutting peacocks, and ‘flowers arranged with military precision.' Along with tea and something sweet, she enjoyed a palm reading, sharing that the palmist ‘humoured me about my state of affairs.’

There was a distinct change of pace: Rambagh Palace offered a slower and more relaxed experience, while the market bustled with activity and lively conversations with shopkeepers.

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Choosing memorable experiences over packed itineraries

Now, here's a takeaway for all travellers: move away from a checklist and enjoy simple experiences. A checklist can make your trip stressful. Even Zeenat Aman follows this hack.

She explained, "I’ve become much less interested in ticking off a list when I travel. These days, I’d rather wander into a market, find something lovely for someone I care about, sit in the sunshine, look at an old building, eat something delicious and allow the day to unfold at its own pace. Perhaps that is the luxury of an off day. Not having to make it productive. Just making it memorable."

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Many travellers feel pressured to cover all the landmarks and monuments on a packed schedule, following a standard checklist. But as the actor put it, the luxury of a day off is not about making it productive, but making it memorable. This means you benefit more if you keep your schedule flexible.