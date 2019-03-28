Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates| ‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu

Lok Sabha election Live updates: PM Modi kicked off Lok Sabha poll campaign from Meerut today.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 28, 2019 18:11 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the April-May national elections with a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. He also addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur.

Later in the day, BJP president delivered a speech in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

Here are the live updates:

06:56 pm IST

Congress gave clean chit to Pakistan: PM Modi in Jammu

PM in Akhnoor(J&K): Congress’s mentor who visit world with them and decide Congress’s policy have been sitting in TV studios and raising questions over defence forces’ action against terrorism. They suggest us to talk to these terrorist, they give clean chit to the Pakistan. If mentors do this, then what will their students and his friends do?

05:54 pm IST

Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Modi

PM Modi in Akhnoor,J&K: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power, reports news agency ANI.

 

05:52 pm IST

‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu

PM Narendra Modi in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: What is beyond comprehension is Congress’ attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India’s independence?, reports news agency ANI.

 

05:50 pm IST

Congress lack courage to take strong steps: PM Modi

Congress lack courage to take strong steps, they made India suffer due to their weak stance: PM Modi

05:40 pm IST

Pakistanis are praying for BJP to lose LS polls: PM Modi in Jammu

Pakistani are praying for BJP to lose Lok Sabha polls, they want Congress to win to make sure terrorism is not attacked like we did in our tenure: PM Modi in Jammu

04: 46 pm IST

Only BJP can implement clause 6 of Assam Accord

We have set up a committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord. The committee will submit report in a year: Amit Shah

 

04:44 pm IST

BJP will never tolerate terrorism, we will counter bullet with cannon: Amit Shah

If some fire a bullet from across the border towards India, they will be answered by cannon. Bhartiya Janta Party will never tolerate terrorism, says Amit Shah in Assam

04:40 pm IST

Former PM Manmohan Singh failed to develop Assam during his 20 years of tenure as MP : Amit Shah

Former PM Manmohan Singh was Member of Parliament from Assam for 20 years but he failed to bring development in the state, it is BJP that has brought development in the state that too within 5 years: Amit Shah

04:35 pm IST

NRC will protect Assam from cross border infiltration: Amit Shah

If you want Assam free of infiltration then Congress must remain out of power, Modi government has made NRC possible which will guard Assam from cross border infiltration: BJP president Amit Shah

3:26 pm IST

Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for Assam

In Assam, Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for state

2:50 pm IST

‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi

‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally

2:50 pm IST

Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi

Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi

He said the cause of poverty itself is because of Congress.

2:45 pm IST

Congress let you down, will you let them come back: Modi

‘Congress let you down, will you let them come back’: PM Modi in Uttarakhand.

2:40 pm IST

‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Modi

‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition in Uttarakhand

2:39 pm IST

Many chowkidars have come out to bless the chowkidar of this country: PM Modi

2:34 pm IST

Brave solider of our country is being humiliated: PM Modi

2:33 pm IST

Dream of Vajpayee’s Uttarakhand is coming true: PM Modi

The dream of Uttarakhand which Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji visioned seems to be coming true today: PM Modi

2:31 pm IST

Outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: Modi

The outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: PM Modi

2:25 pm IST

PM Modi begins address at public rally in Rudrapur

After speech in Meerut, Prime Minister begins address at public rally in Rudrapur.

1:13 pm IST

Unfortunate that when we speak of Nyay, Modi mocks poor: Congress

1:10 pm IST

Sugarcane farmers across India are still owed approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress

On 4th Feb 2017, when Narendra Modi visited Meerut, we had witnessed him promising to pay the sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Even today, sugarcane farmers across India are still owed Rs 20,000 cr, approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

1:05 pm IST

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Arun Jaitley.

12:47 pm IST

Their govt kept delaying the decision: PM Modi on anti-satellite weapons test

12:38 pm IST

‘He confused ASAT with theatre set’: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

12:30 pm IST

Opposition ignored our achievement in space: PM Modi

PM Modi: For me India is before anything else. The opposition ignored our achievement in space (missile test). I suspect their intelligence.

12:25 pm IST

Opposition in a contest to be popular in Pakistan: PM Modi

On the opposition seeking proof of the IAF strikes in Balakot, PM Modi said, “The opposition is trying to be popular in Pakistan. Does the public want India’s hero or Pakistan’s,” he said.

12:20 pm IST

PM Modi says Opposition is a coming together of ‘mahamilawati’

PM Modi said the opposition is a coming together of “mahamilawati (adulterated)” people. “If they get a chance, India will be taken back by many years,” he said.

12:15 pm IST

We showed courage to carry out surgical strikes: PM Modi

In a rally in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meeut, PM Modi said be it land, air or space his government has shown its mettle. “We showed the courage to carry out surgical strikes,” he said.

12:12 pm IST

Will pay back your love with interest: PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Charan Singh. “I had said five years ago that I will pay back your love with interest,” he said.

12:10 pm IST

Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice: PM Modi

Five years ago when I sought your blessings, you showered love. I had promised that I will return this love with interest. I also told you that the work I did, I will give you an account and hold others accountable. Both these go hand-in-hand.

You know that I am a Chowkidar and Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice. Everyone will be held accountable, one by one. In next few days, I will keep detail of what I did. But I will also ask that when people entrusted you with responsibility, why did you betray them.

12:07 pm IST

People have made up their mind, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the people have made up their mind for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

12:05 pm IST

PM Modi begins address in Meerut

PM Narendra Modi begins address in Meerut.

11:48 am IST

PM Modi arrives in Meerut

 

10:00 am IST

PM Modi to address 3 rallies today

PM Modi will address rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu.

PM Modi’s rally in Meerut, where he had launched his campaign for the last parliamentary election in 2014 as well, will be held a fortnight before the first phase of the national polls on April 11. The rally is scheduled to start around 11.15 am