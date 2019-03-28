Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates| ‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the April-May national elections with a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. He also addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur.

Later in the day, BJP president delivered a speech in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

Here are the live updates:

06:56 pm IST Congress gave clean chit to Pakistan: PM Modi in Jammu PM in Akhnoor(J&K): Congress’s mentor who visit world with them and decide Congress’s policy have been sitting in TV studios and raising questions over defence forces’ action against terrorism. They suggest us to talk to these terrorist, they give clean chit to the Pakistan. If mentors do this, then what will their students and his friends do?





05:54 pm IST Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Modi PM Modi in Akhnoor,J&K: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power, reports news agency ANI. PM Modi in Akhnoor,J&K: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power pic.twitter.com/N7funbE4V9 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019





05:52 pm IST ‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu PM Narendra Modi in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: What is beyond comprehension is Congress’ attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India’s independence?, reports news agency ANI. PM Narendra Modi in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: What is beyond comprehension is Congress' attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India's independence? pic.twitter.com/caIJFrybYH — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019





05:50 pm IST Congress lack courage to take strong steps: PM Modi Congress lack courage to take strong steps, they made India suffer due to their weak stance: PM Modi





05:40 pm IST Pakistanis are praying for BJP to lose LS polls: PM Modi in Jammu Pakistani are praying for BJP to lose Lok Sabha polls, they want Congress to win to make sure terrorism is not attacked like we did in our tenure: PM Modi in Jammu





04: 46 pm IST Only BJP can implement clause 6 of Assam Accord We have set up a committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord. The committee will submit report in a year: Amit Shah We have set up a committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord. The committee will submit report in a year: Shri @AmitShah #IndiaWithNaMo pic.twitter.com/qZxm9dmDWB — BJP (@BJP4India) March 28, 2019





04:44 pm IST BJP will never tolerate terrorism, we will counter bullet with cannon: Amit Shah If some fire a bullet from across the border towards India, they will be answered by cannon. Bhartiya Janta Party will never tolerate terrorism, says Amit Shah in Assam





04:40 pm IST Former PM Manmohan Singh failed to develop Assam during his 20 years of tenure as MP : Amit Shah Former PM Manmohan Singh was Member of Parliament from Assam for 20 years but he failed to bring development in the state, it is BJP that has brought development in the state that too within 5 years: Amit Shah





04:35 pm IST NRC will protect Assam from cross border infiltration: Amit Shah If you want Assam free of infiltration then Congress must remain out of power, Modi government has made NRC possible which will guard Assam from cross border infiltration: BJP president Amit Shah





3:26 pm IST Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for Assam In Assam, Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for state





2:50 pm IST ‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi ‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally





2:50 pm IST Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi He said the cause of poverty itself is because of Congress.





2:45 pm IST Congress let you down, will you let them come back: Modi ‘Congress let you down, will you let them come back’: PM Modi in Uttarakhand.





2:40 pm IST ‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Modi ‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition in Uttarakhand





2:39 pm IST Many chowkidars have come out to bless the chowkidar of this country: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rudrapur: Ye Uttarakhand ki dharti veeron ki bhoomi hai, aisi bhoomi par desh ke chowkidaar ko aashirvad dene ke liye itne saare chowkidaar ek sath nikal pade hain. pic.twitter.com/SFpMTYhlXJ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019





2:33 pm IST Dream of Vajpayee’s Uttarakhand is coming true: PM Modi The dream of Uttarakhand which Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji visioned seems to be coming true today: PM Modi





2:31 pm IST Outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: Modi The outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: PM Modi





2:25 pm IST PM Modi begins address at public rally in Rudrapur After speech in Meerut, Prime Minister begins address at public rally in Rudrapur.





1:13 pm IST Unfortunate that when we speak of Nyay, Modi mocks poor: Congress It is unfortunate that when we speak of 'NYAY', Mr. Modi mocks the poor of the country. Previously he had mocked the poor of the country during demonetisation, this shows his true character: @rssurjewala — Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) March 28, 2019





1:10 pm IST Sugarcane farmers across India are still owed approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress On 4th Feb 2017, when Narendra Modi visited Meerut, we had witnessed him promising to pay the sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Even today, sugarcane farmers across India are still owed Rs 20,000 cr, approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala





1:05 pm IST Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Arun Jaitley.





12:47 pm IST Their govt kept delaying the decision: PM Modi on anti-satellite weapons test PM Modi: Our scientists were demanding for testing of shooting down of satellite in space, their government (UPA) postponed this decision also. To make the India of 21st century strong & for its security, this decision should have been taken long ago. But it kept getting delayed pic.twitter.com/XKeCYnipKC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019





12:38 pm IST ‘He confused ASAT with theatre set’: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi





12:30 pm IST Opposition ignored our achievement in space: PM Modi PM Modi: For me India is before anything else. The opposition ignored our achievement in space (missile test). I suspect their intelligence.





12:25 pm IST Opposition in a contest to be popular in Pakistan: PM Modi On the opposition seeking proof of the IAF strikes in Balakot, PM Modi said, “The opposition is trying to be popular in Pakistan. Does the public want India’s hero or Pakistan’s,” he said.





12:20 pm IST PM Modi says Opposition is a coming together of ‘mahamilawati’ PM Modi said the opposition is a coming together of “mahamilawati (adulterated)” people. “If they get a chance, India will be taken back by many years,” he said.





12:15 pm IST We showed courage to carry out surgical strikes: PM Modi In a rally in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meeut, PM Modi said be it land, air or space his government has shown its mettle. “We showed the courage to carry out surgical strikes,” he said.





12:12 pm IST Will pay back your love with interest: PM Modi PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Charan Singh. “I had said five years ago that I will pay back your love with interest,” he said.





12:10 pm IST Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice: PM Modi Five years ago when I sought your blessings, you showered love. I had promised that I will return this love with interest. I also told you that the work I did, I will give you an account and hold others accountable. Both these go hand-in-hand. You know that I am a Chowkidar and Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice. Everyone will be held accountable, one by one. In next few days, I will keep detail of what I did. But I will also ask that when people entrusted you with responsibility, why did you betray them.





12:07 pm IST People have made up their mind, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the people have made up their mind for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





12:05 pm IST PM Modi begins address in Meerut PM Narendra Modi begins address in Meerut.





11:48 am IST PM Modi arrives in Meerut Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Meerut. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/D42IpJloEv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019



