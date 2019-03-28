Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates| ‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu
Lok Sabha election Live updates: PM Modi kicked off Lok Sabha poll campaign from Meerut today.
-
06:56 pm IST
Congress gave clean chit to Pakistan: PM Modi in Jammu
-
05:54 pm IST
Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Modi
-
05:52 pm IST
‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu
-
05:50 pm IST
Congress lack courage to take strong steps: PM Modi
-
05:40 pm IST
Pakistanis are praying for BJP to lose LS polls: PM Modi in Jammu
-
04: 46 pm IST
Only BJP can implement clause 6 of Assam Accord
-
04:44 pm IST
BJP will never tolerate terrorism, we will counter bullet with cannon: Amit Shah
-
04:40 pm IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh failed to develop Assam during his 20 years of tenure as MP : Amit Shah
-
04:35 pm IST
NRC will protect Assam from cross border infiltration: Amit Shah
-
3:26 pm IST
Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for Assam
-
2:50 pm IST
‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi
-
2:50 pm IST
Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi
-
2:45 pm IST
Congress let you down, will you let them come back: Modi
-
2:40 pm IST
‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Modi
-
2:39 pm IST
Many chowkidars have come out to bless the chowkidar of this country: PM Modi
-
2:34 pm IST
Brave solider of our country is being humiliated: PM Modi
-
2:33 pm IST
Dream of Vajpayee’s Uttarakhand is coming true: PM Modi
-
2:31 pm IST
Outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: Modi
-
2:25 pm IST
PM Modi begins address at public rally in Rudrapur
-
1:13 pm IST
Unfortunate that when we speak of Nyay, Modi mocks poor: Congress
-
1:10 pm IST
Sugarcane farmers across India are still owed approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress
-
1:05 pm IST
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP
-
12:47 pm IST
Their govt kept delaying the decision: PM Modi on anti-satellite weapons test
-
12:38 pm IST
‘He confused ASAT with theatre set’: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi
-
12:30 pm IST
Opposition ignored our achievement in space: PM Modi
-
12:25 pm IST
Opposition in a contest to be popular in Pakistan: PM Modi
-
12:20 pm IST
PM Modi says Opposition is a coming together of ‘mahamilawati’
-
12:15 pm IST
We showed courage to carry out surgical strikes: PM Modi
-
12:12 pm IST
Will pay back your love with interest: PM Modi
-
12:10 pm IST
Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice: PM Modi
-
12:07 pm IST
People have made up their mind, says PM Modi
-
12:05 pm IST
PM Modi begins address in Meerut
-
11:48 am IST
PM Modi arrives in Meerut
-
10:00 am IST
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the April-May national elections with a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. He also addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur.
Later in the day, BJP president delivered a speech in Assam’s Kokrajhar.
Here are the live updates:
Congress gave clean chit to Pakistan: PM Modi in Jammu
PM in Akhnoor(J&K): Congress’s mentor who visit world with them and decide Congress’s policy have been sitting in TV studios and raising questions over defence forces’ action against terrorism. They suggest us to talk to these terrorist, they give clean chit to the Pakistan. If mentors do this, then what will their students and his friends do?
Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Modi
PM Modi in Akhnoor,J&K: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power, reports news agency ANI.
PM Modi in Akhnoor,J&K: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power pic.twitter.com/N7funbE4V9— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
‘This is not the Congress Sardar Patel was part of,’ says PM Modi in Jammu
PM Narendra Modi in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: What is beyond comprehension is Congress’ attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India’s independence?, reports news agency ANI.
PM Narendra Modi in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: What is beyond comprehension is Congress' attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India's independence? pic.twitter.com/caIJFrybYH— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
Congress lack courage to take strong steps: PM Modi
Congress lack courage to take strong steps, they made India suffer due to their weak stance: PM Modi
Pakistanis are praying for BJP to lose LS polls: PM Modi in Jammu
Pakistani are praying for BJP to lose Lok Sabha polls, they want Congress to win to make sure terrorism is not attacked like we did in our tenure: PM Modi in Jammu
Only BJP can implement clause 6 of Assam Accord
We have set up a committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord. The committee will submit report in a year: Amit Shah
We have set up a committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord. The committee will submit report in a year: Shri @AmitShah #IndiaWithNaMo pic.twitter.com/qZxm9dmDWB— BJP (@BJP4India) March 28, 2019
BJP will never tolerate terrorism, we will counter bullet with cannon: Amit Shah
If some fire a bullet from across the border towards India, they will be answered by cannon. Bhartiya Janta Party will never tolerate terrorism, says Amit Shah in Assam
Former PM Manmohan Singh failed to develop Assam during his 20 years of tenure as MP : Amit Shah
Former PM Manmohan Singh was Member of Parliament from Assam for 20 years but he failed to bring development in the state, it is BJP that has brought development in the state that too within 5 years: Amit Shah
NRC will protect Assam from cross border infiltration: Amit Shah
If you want Assam free of infiltration then Congress must remain out of power, Modi government has made NRC possible which will guard Assam from cross border infiltration: BJP president Amit Shah
Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for Assam
In Assam, Amit Shah says Congress didn’t do anything for state
‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi
‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally
Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi
Congress repeating same slogans for years: PM Modi
He said the cause of poverty itself is because of Congress.
Congress let you down, will you let them come back: Modi
‘Congress let you down, will you let them come back’: PM Modi in Uttarakhand.
‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Modi
‘Don’t have samskar of fear’: PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition in Uttarakhand
Many chowkidars have come out to bless the chowkidar of this country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rudrapur: Ye Uttarakhand ki dharti veeron ki bhoomi hai, aisi bhoomi par desh ke chowkidaar ko aashirvad dene ke liye itne saare chowkidaar ek sath nikal pade hain. pic.twitter.com/SFpMTYhlXJ— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
Brave solider of our country is being humiliated: PM Modi
मैं याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि हमारे देश के वीर सैनिक कोअपमानित किया जा रहा है, उन्हें नीचा दिखाने का प्रयास हो रहा है, देश के सेनानायक को अपशब्द कहे जा रहे हैं: पीएम मोदी #IndiaWithNaMo — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) March 28, 2019
#NamoInDevBhumi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar
Dream of Vajpayee’s Uttarakhand is coming true: PM Modi
The dream of Uttarakhand which Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji visioned seems to be coming true today: PM Modi
Outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: Modi
The outcome of 2019 election is clearly seen in the ‘mini-India’ here: PM Modi
PM Modi begins address at public rally in Rudrapur
After speech in Meerut, Prime Minister begins address at public rally in Rudrapur.
Unfortunate that when we speak of Nyay, Modi mocks poor: Congress
It is unfortunate that when we speak of 'NYAY', Mr. Modi mocks the poor of the country. Previously he had mocked the poor of the country during demonetisation, this shows his true character: @rssurjewala— Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) March 28, 2019
Sugarcane farmers across India are still owed approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress
On 4th Feb 2017, when Narendra Modi visited Meerut, we had witnessed him promising to pay the sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Even today, sugarcane farmers across India are still owed Rs 20,000 cr, approx Rs 10,000 cr in UP alone: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Arun Jaitley.
Their govt kept delaying the decision: PM Modi on anti-satellite weapons test
PM Modi: Our scientists were demanding for testing of shooting down of satellite in space, their government (UPA) postponed this decision also. To make the India of 21st century strong & for its security, this decision should have been taken long ago. But it kept getting delayed pic.twitter.com/XKeCYnipKC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019
‘He confused ASAT with theatre set’: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Opposition ignored our achievement in space: PM Modi
PM Modi: For me India is before anything else. The opposition ignored our achievement in space (missile test). I suspect their intelligence.
Opposition in a contest to be popular in Pakistan: PM Modi
On the opposition seeking proof of the IAF strikes in Balakot, PM Modi said, “The opposition is trying to be popular in Pakistan. Does the public want India’s hero or Pakistan’s,” he said.
PM Modi says Opposition is a coming together of ‘mahamilawati’
PM Modi said the opposition is a coming together of “mahamilawati (adulterated)” people. “If they get a chance, India will be taken back by many years,” he said.
We showed courage to carry out surgical strikes: PM Modi
In a rally in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meeut, PM Modi said be it land, air or space his government has shown its mettle. “We showed the courage to carry out surgical strikes,” he said.
Will pay back your love with interest: PM Modi
PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Charan Singh. “I had said five years ago that I will pay back your love with interest,” he said.
Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice: PM Modi
Five years ago when I sought your blessings, you showered love. I had promised that I will return this love with interest. I also told you that the work I did, I will give you an account and hold others accountable. Both these go hand-in-hand.
You know that I am a Chowkidar and Chowkidar doesn’t let there be injustice. Everyone will be held accountable, one by one. In next few days, I will keep detail of what I did. But I will also ask that when people entrusted you with responsibility, why did you betray them.
People have made up their mind, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the people have made up their mind for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi begins address in Meerut
PM Narendra Modi begins address in Meerut.
PM Modi arrives in Meerut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Meerut. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/D42IpJloEv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
PM Modi will address rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu.
PM Modi’s rally in Meerut, where he had launched his campaign for the last parliamentary election in 2014 as well, will be held a fortnight before the first phase of the national polls on April 11. The rally is scheduled to start around 11.15 am