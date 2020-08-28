e-paper
Home / Lucknow / BJP serves notice, asks Gorakhpur MLA to explain his social media posts

BJP serves notice, asks Gorakhpur MLA to explain his social media posts

Agarwal had tweeted that BJP MLAs chose to side with a PWD official, when he had raised the issue of water logging and flooding

lucknow Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:35 IST
In the show-cause notice party general secretary JPS Rathore said Agarwal’s social media posts were being construed as attempts to portray the Yogi Adityanath-led government and the organisation in a poor light.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served a show-cause notice on its four-term Gorakhpur (city) member of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislative assembly (MLA) Radhamohan Das Agarwal, as the party is upset with his recent outbursts on social media.

In the show-cause notice, issued on the instructions of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, party general secretary JPS Rathore said Agarwal’s social media posts were being construed as attempts to portray the Yogi Adityanath-led government and the organisation in a poor light.

The notice described his social media posts as an act of indiscipline and directed him to explain his conduct within a week.

Agarwal’s recent demand for the removal of public works department’s (PWD) assistant engineer for flooding and water logging on Deoria road was opposed by other Gorakhpur MLAs, including Mahendra Pal Singh, the Pipraich lawmaker; Vipin Singh, the MLA from Gorakhpur (rural); Sheetal Pandey, the MLA from Sahjanwa; and Fateh Bahadur Singh, the MLA from Campierganj.

Agarwal had tweeted that the MLAs chose to side with a PWD official, when he had raised the issue of water logging and flooding. The MLAs had also written to UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in favour of the official, who was in Agarwal’s crosshairs.

“It seems my fight against corruption is bearing fruit. When I raised the issue of flooding in residential localities and opposed the official in Vidhan Sabha, the MLAs from three different assembly segments wrote in his favour to the deputy CM,” Agarwal had tweeted.

Agarwal had also posted strong comments on social media against the law enforcement authorities following the murder of a BJP worker’s relative in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

