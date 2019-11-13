Expansion of Ayodhya on cards

lucknow

The municipal limits of Ayodhya are all set for expansion, with 40-45 more villages coming under its jurisdiction.

Soon, the state government will send a proposal to the Ayodhya administration for listing out villages for inclusion in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Ayodhya was a Nagar Palika under Faizabad district. After chief minister Yogi Adityanath renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya, both Faizabad and Ayodhya were merged and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation was constituted. At present Ayodhya’s area is 2643 sq km, sharing its boundaries with several districts including Gonda, Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar and Sultanpur.

As the Saryu demarcates Ayodhya and Gonda districts, several villages of Gonda and Basti will be added in the proposed expansion.

The National Highway-27, which connects New Delhi with Nepal, also passes through Ayodhya.

In April 2018, the Ayodhya–Faizabad Development Authority had already approved proposal for New Ayodhya that would come up on 500 acres of land comprising villages from Ayodhya and its adjoining areas.

“The proposal for new Ayodhya was approved at the board meeting of the Ayodhya –Faizabad Development Authority,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

“In new Ayodhya, both residential and commercial hubs will be there to ensure industrialisation in the region. This will also ensure job opportunities for locals,” added Upadhyay.