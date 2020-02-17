Getting the right mix of roles: Bidita

lucknow

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 18:52 IST

Bidita Bag is happy with the roles she is getting in films and on the digital platform. After ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’, the actor chose to go slow but now she is getting the kind of roles that she wishes to do. “I am getting very varied roles which I always wanted to do,” said the actor after wrapping her shoot in ‘Lakeerein’ in Lucknow recently.

“I play a lawyer in ‘Lakeerein’, in the web series ‘Bhaukaal’ (opposite Mohit Raina) I am part of a gangster drama, a social worker ‘Daya Bai’, in ‘Fauji Calling’ I play an army officer’s wife (Sharman Joshi) and ‘I Am Draupadi’ (working title) I have three phases from a school girl to an older woman,” said the actor.

‘Lakreeien’ deals with domestic violence and stars Gaurav Chopra and Tia Bajpai. She plays Tia’s lawyer in the film and is pitched opposite Ashutosh Rana.

Ashutosh Rana and Bidita Bag during the shoot of Lakreeien. ( Sourced )

“He (Rana) is a great actor but I must say that he is very supportive and made me very comfortable. On screen, we are fighting each other in different-different levels but off-screen he is always motivating and helping me give the best shot. It’s only when you get support from your co-actor that you are able to create a drama and reach the crescendo which is desired for the scene. Acting is also musical choreography which happens only when you co-actor is cooperative and helpful,” she said.

The courtroom drama was shot at Salempur House in Qaiserbagh. “This time, it was more of an indoor shoot. We shot at Salempur House and then my residence was also at a nice location. We did some drone shots also where the city will be seen besides myself,” she said.

This is her fourth project in Lucknow after ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’, ‘Bhaukaal’ and ‘I Am Draupadi’.

“After four projects, for the first time I got a chance to see the majestic Bada Imambara and Bhool Bhuliya from inside. It was a beautiful experience and was amazed to see the architecture marvel which was made nearly 250 years back. I too got lost in the maze but somehow in the end was able to find the exit. This time, I went to Ambedkar Park and Eco-Garden also besides Chowk market. For a change, this time I did not indulge in shopping for chikankari as I have my wardrobe full of Lakhnavi apparel.

She recently got the Best Actress award at Noida International Film Festival for ‘Daya Bai’. “The film will move around in the festival circuit for the next few months before its theatrical release. First to come will be ‘Fauji Calling’ which is ready and then ‘Bhaukaal’ web series,” she said.

The actor also hints that she will soon return to Lucknow to shoot her next film. “Let them make the announcement. I will be back again soon. My association with the city is growing stronger and stronger with every passing year and projects.”