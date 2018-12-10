Here comes Sunil Grover in two new avatars

Sunil Grover’s reportoire of characters that he has played — Gutthi, Chutki, Rinku, Dr Mashoor Gulati and others, is mind-boggling. Now, in a new double role, he is gearing up to play ‘Jijaji’ Pramod Khurana and an elderly woman, Boondi, on TV. However, he is not comfortable being himself on screen.

“Playing me is boring! I love caricature versions. It’s very easy for me to become someone else. It comes naturally to me. Personally, I love to observing things — nature, human behaviour, family structure…,” said the actor on his visit to Lucknow ahead of his upcoming shoot for ‘Kanpur Wale Khuranas’.

“People perceive me according to my TV persona and don’t expect me to be simple and talk normally. Once, I was walking alone and someone came up to me and said, ‘Aap TV pe to bahut hasatey hai…yahan to chup-chaap jaa rahe hai’. I was like what? Do they expect me to make trees and grass laugh! The other day, someone said, ‘Arre…chup chaap khade hain?’ But, then these expectations of people keep me going, and I try to make them laugh off-screen too,” he said.

Jija ka tashan!

In the serial, the actor is set to tickle your funny bone with the story set in a small town and of a simple family. “Star Plus came up with the idea of the title Khuranas. We wanted to set it in North India so we zeroed in Kanpur. As its set in this belt, it has the language has the flavour of UP. We have kept it very universal Hindi and have kept the dialect very simple,” he said.

The show is set in a celebrity-reality show framework. “The basic plot is that depicting a jija-saali relationship and the goof-ups thereof. This person may be a failure in life but within the family this jija wants love from six salis (sisters-in-law) and full ‘izzat’ (respect) from family members. I like this ‘tashan’ of jijas and ‘narazgi’ on small things. I find all these things very intriguing and we have built the show around this.”

The show features Aparshakti Khurana (as the sala), Upasana Singh, Ali Azgar, Sughanda Mishra and Farah Khan playing herself on screen. Sunil will also play the mother-in-law in the show.

“I will be playing a woman, but this time an elderly one named Boondi. I enjoy playing women for the audience. If I did not have the chance to play a woman in this show, I would have not done it at all. I don’t take it as a gender or something. It is just a character for me and it’s just by chance that it happened to be of a girl. I come from a drama background so I adapt to it easily,” he said. It will air from next week.

Shooting Bharat

The actor is shooting with Salman Khan for Eid release ‘Bharat’. “I have shot a sizable amount of the film and have got a good break in between so we were able to do this project. I will again join the shoot early next year.”

On bonding with Salman, he said, “The kind of superstardom he has but when you work with him, you find that he is such a simple man. It’s amazing to see how much work he is doing simultaneously — TV, films, gym, business, producing, TV shows. He broke his rib and the third day he was back in the gym.”

He is happy dabbling in different media. “TV has a fixed audience and a very vast one. Now, TV content is available online too and people are consuming it too. So, it’s nice to have TV, films and web all on your palm. Like, after they released ‘Patakha’ on the web, it’s being watched a lot and I am getting a lot of feedback.” The actor feels that he may give the web a try after completing his film.

Wishes for Kapil

Sunil accepts that with Kapil Sharma too coming up with his show at the same time, comparisons are bound to be made. “It will happen as both are comedy shows. I wish for both shows to do well. We have very little comedy content on TV and there is lot of scope for it. There is so much stress in life that such shows will just give audience some relief.”

Despite parting ways with Kapil, he said, “I have a great respect for that platform and we had a great bond on and off screen too. We have done some excellent work together as a team. I have a very sweet relationship and memories and he (Kapil) is getting married, I am happy about it. Whatever we are, rather I am, is because of that show.”

Talking about the city, he said, “Lucknow has always been very special for me. I have been coming here for ages and have also been here for promotions which have proven very lucky. I love its ‘aabo-hawa’ and the weather at this time of the year is the best.”

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:40 IST