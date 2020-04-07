e-paper
Hindu Mahasabha leader sent to jail for making provocative statement

National secretary of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Pooja Shakun Pandey was on Tuesday sent to jail in Aligarh for allegedly using provocative language against members of the Tabhlighi Jamaat.

lucknow Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The case was registered against Pooja Shakun Pandey under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code after a video purportedly showing her making provocative comments against Tabhlighi Jamaat members went viral.
The police also arrested her husband Ashok Pandey, national spokesperson o ABHM, and sent him to jail in a different case pending against him.

“National secretary of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey were presented before the magistrate and sent to jail,” said SP Dhama, inspector, Gandhi Nagar Park police station, Aligarh.

Earlier on Sunday, the case was registered against Pandey under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code after a video purportedly showing her making provocative comments against Tabhlighi Jamaat members went viral.

Her husband, Ashok, had on Monday condemned the registration of case and alleged that the police took action under pressure.

Kumud Vivek, the lawyer of ABHM leaders criticised the Aligarh police for also arresting Ashok Pandey even when his name was not in FIR registered on Sunday.

