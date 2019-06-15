JEE Advanced: Gorakhpur’s Himanshu bags No 2 spot

Himanshu Gaurav Singh of Gorakhpur secured All India Rank 2 in the IIT-JEE Advanced examination 2019, the result of which was declared on Friday. He scored 340 marks out of 372.

Maharashtra’s Kartikiye Gupta emerged the topper of the JEE Advanced, while Delhi’s Archit Babuana finished third.

Reacting to his success a day before he turns 18 on Saturday, an elated Himanshu said it was time to celebrate for him as his dream of studying in IIT Mumbai had come true. He said he planned to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Mumbai.

“Finally, celebrations will begin now as I plan to get admission in Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT-M),” said Himanshu, who did class 12 from Gorakhpur and was ranked 14th when he scored 100 percentile in JEE (Mains) in January 2019, which was also the first position in Uttar Pradesh.

A student of Academic Heights Public School in Gorakhpur, Himanshu found studying to be fun.

“It comes naturally to me. Probably I am blessed to have teachers who taught me in a very simple way,” he said.

“I knew that I will score well but never thought that I will be ranked All India 2,” he said. His strategry was simple: Consistent hard work and staying stress free. He credited his parents for all the success.

Himanshu credits his parents and teachers for his success. “It’s really the happiest moment of my life. I had promised my parents that I would crack the examination and I did it with their support and the guidance of teachers who always kept motivating me to achieve the target,” said Himanshu, who had also topped the Chemistry and Astronomy Olympiad earlier.

Humanshu has twice participated in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), an on-going National Programme of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. His father, Luv Kush Singh is a teacher in Government Polytechnic and mother Roopa Singh is a housewife. The overjoyed parents said they were extremely proud of their son’s achievement.

Academic Heights Public School chairman Sanjeev Kumar said, “Himanshu is a brilliant student and loves to solve maths questions in his spare time. He prepared at the coaching run by the school and studied for about 12 hours every day. Unlike other students, he stayed away from social media and avoided wasting time.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 03:24 IST