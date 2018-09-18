Korea eyes investment opportunities in UP

A grand event called the ‘Korea Caravan’, with focus on investment opportunities and other areas of bilateral trade promotion, was held here on Monday. More than 30 Korean companies participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Shin Bongkil, ambassador of the Republic of Korea said, “Through this programme we want to cement our cultural and bilateral ties with India. There are many Korean companies who have already invested in UP and many others are looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Korean envoy said it would be a mutually beneficial move as hiring labour in South Korea was quite expensive whereas in Uttar Pradesh, labour was available at fairly cheap rates . “Korean companies settling here will provide employment opportunities to the jobless and at the same time give a boost to the Prime Minister’s Make In India programme,” he said.

An artiste of Jump group showing his martial art prowess during the cultural performance. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT Photo)

He added that India was a growing market and had good purchasing power which was attracting the world.

The event was followed by a cultural performance by Jump, an internationally acclaimed Korean group, at Sangeet Natak Academy, Gomti Nagar. The show was a mix of Asian martial arts, acrobatics, hilarious shenanigans and slap stick comedy and had the audience in splits. It portrayed the story of a family of martial art specialists who had to defend their house from robbers.

Jump received accolades at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, London’s West End and New York’s off-Broadway and was a great hit at the 2015 Korea Festival in India.

‘Korea Caravan’ is an annual event organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Delhi, to promote more direct engagement with the state government and its business community to enhance mutual understanding between South Korea and Indian states.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 13:13 IST