Notice asks Kanika to appear in police station on April 30 in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:41 IST

A notice was served on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday regarding the FIR registered against her for negligence and committing acts likely to spread a disease dangerous to life, police said. She has been asked to appear in Sarojininagar police station to record her statement on April 30.

After Kanika tested coronavirus positive on March 20, police booked her under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobeying government orders).

The singer was hospitalized till April 6.

ACP Deepak Singh said, “A police team was sent to Kanika Kapoor’s residence to serve the notice. She has been asked to record her statement on April 30.”

On Sunday, Kanika had explained, on social media, her position on the controversies surrounding her after she tested Covid-19 positive.

“I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation,” she had tweeted on Sunday. “Every person I came in contact with in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow, has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. I travelled to Mumbai on March 10 and was screened at the airport. There was no advisory on that day for quarantine. I showed no ill-health, so did not quarantine myself.”

She had added, “I travelled to Lucknow on March 11 to see my family but there was no screening for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, I attended a friend’s lunch and dinner. I was in good health and did not host any party. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18 so I requested to be tested. I was tested on March 19 and on 20 I was informed that my test was positive. I chose to go to the hospital and was discharged on April 6.”

Earlier, police had that said Kanika attended three functions/parties in the city on different days, came in contact with several VIPs, including top politicians, stayed in a top luxury hotel and travelled to a relative’s place in Kanpur after her arrival from London.