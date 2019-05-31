One arrested in sword attack on four Muslim teens in Gorakhpur

Two days after four Muslin teens were brutally assaulted by group of assailants in Ghosipurwa locality of Gorakhpur under Tiwaripur police station, one of the accused Pintu Kushwaha was arrested on Thursday even as two of the seriously injured victims battled for their lives at district hospital, police said.

Following the incident, which took place on Tuesday around 4 am, wherein a group of assailants attacked four youths with swords, cricket stumps and bricks and chopped off four fingers of one of the victims, the police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 123(rioting ), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 324(voluntarily causing hurt by using weapons). The incident had occurred when the four friends were returning after watching a religious fair Bale Mia Ka Mela and were going to mosque for offering morning prayers.

Reason for deadly attack was touted to be a clash between the two groups of adolescents.

“One accused has been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to nab four others who have been identified during investigation. Soon, they will be behind the bars,” said Satya Prakash Singh, SHO Tiwaripur.

The victims were identified as Waseem,14, (whose fingers have been chopped off), Jeeshan,14 (who was stabbed in stomach), Sameer,15, and Atif,14. All four are residentsof Ghosipurwa locality.

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:44 IST