Home / Lucknow / SP removes backward classes cell chief after anti-Ram remarks

SP removes backward classes cell chief after anti-Ram remarks

lucknow Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:07 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Lotanram Nishad with SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.
Lotanram Nishad with SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday removed Lotanram Nishad as president of the party’s backwards classes cell (pichda varg prakoshth)

reportedly over his recent remarks against Lord Ram.

Nishad had called Lord Ram “fictitious” in Ayodhya on August 19.

The party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel on Monday issued a letter, stating that Lotanram Nishad was replaced by Rajpal Kashyap (a backward caste leader and member of the UP Legislative Council). The step was taken with the consent of the party’s national president, the letter added.

Patel has asked Kashyap to form a new state executive of the cell within 15 days.

When asked about the reason for the party’s decision, a senior party spokesperson said: “It’s the SP national president’s decision. Anyway, you are wise to guess.”

Lotanram Nishad was not available for his comment.

Nishad had been appointed to the post in March. The backwards classes cell is one of the most significant caste/community cells of the party, which has a support base of backward classes and Muslims.

Nishad had expressed his views on Lord Ram before reporters during a visit to Ayodhya. The visit was part of the tours he had been undertaking since his appointment.

Nishad’s utterance came as an embarrassment to the party that had given unwritten instructions to its members not to make statements against any deity, Ayodhya temple or mosque.

Going against the party line, Nishad had said: “I am least bothered if a temple comes up for Ram or a temple comes up for Krishna. I have nothing to do with Ram, I have no faith in Ram...This is my personal view. My faith is in Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution, Karpoouri Thakur, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule who gave us the right to speak, get jobs, get an education, and political power. I know those who directly benefited me. If Ram ever was or not, I even put a question mark on his existence. He is a fictitious character, the way it is in the movies. He is part of a story. Even the Constitution said that there was no Ram.”

