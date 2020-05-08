UP govt not providing list of migrants: Cong

lucknow

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:46 IST

The Congress on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not providing the list of migrant workers, who have returned back to the state, so that the party could pay the rail fare charged from them while returning to their homes from different parts of the country.

Addressing media persons through video conferencing, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said their party wanted to pay migrant labourers the rail fare charged from them and had requested the government to provide a list of such labourers who had returned from other states. However, there was no response from the state government, they alleged.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet posted two letters sent by her party’s Rae Bareli and Amethi district unit presidents asking their respective district administration to provide a list of migrant labourers. She also posted two mobile numbers urging residents of the two cities to provide a photocopy of their rail ticket to enable the party pay them the rail fare.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced that party is ready to pay the rail fare to every migrant labourer. Migrant labourers have been left alone in the country’s fight against Covid-19,” said Lallu and Mishra.

They said charging rail fare from the migrants was a shameful act and alleged that the state government also did not provide permission to their party workers to make arrangements for providing refreshments to migrant labourers on their way back.