e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt not providing list of migrants: Cong

UP govt not providing list of migrants: Cong

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said their party wanted to pay migrant labourers the rail fare charged from them and had requested the government to provide a list of such labourers who had returned from other states.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced that party is ready to pay the rail fare to every migrant labourer. Migrant labourers have been left alone in the country’s fight against Covid-19.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced that party is ready to pay the rail fare to every migrant labourer. Migrant labourers have been left alone in the country’s fight against Covid-19.(ANI Photo)
         

The Congress on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not providing the list of migrant workers, who have returned back to the state, so that the party could pay the rail fare charged from them while returning to their homes from different parts of the country.

Addressing media persons through video conferencing, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said their party wanted to pay migrant labourers the rail fare charged from them and had requested the government to provide a list of such labourers who had returned from other states. However, there was no response from the state government, they alleged.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet posted two letters sent by her party’s Rae Bareli and Amethi district unit presidents asking their respective district administration to provide a list of migrant labourers. She also posted two mobile numbers urging residents of the two cities to provide a photocopy of their rail ticket to enable the party pay them the rail fare.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced that party is ready to pay the rail fare to every migrant labourer. Migrant labourers have been left alone in the country’s fight against Covid-19,” said Lallu and Mishra.

They said charging rail fare from the migrants was a shameful act and alleged that the state government also did not provide permission to their party workers to make arrangements for providing refreshments to migrant labourers on their way back.

top news
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news