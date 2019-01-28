‘Uttar Pradesh inherited corruption from previous governments’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that Uttar Pradesh inherited corruption from previous governments.

“The entire machinery was affected. People got into the habit of not working. No plan could be completed in time and only revised estimates used to come. Taxpayer’s money should be used in development and not in taking shares. When we tried to fix these things, people involved in corruption started having problems,” he said at a function here.

Remarkable work had been done to establish the rule of law in UP under his regime, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a 100-bed child and mother care centre at the Gorakhpur district hospital.

“The state is playing a leading role in improving the health services. There has been significant success in prevention of encephalitis, and in the coming time, it will be completely eliminated,” he said.

He informed that next round of JE vaccination will start on February 25.

The chief minister said that there has been a wide expansion of facilities at the BRD Medical College, and a research centre on viral disease is being built.

He pointed out residents of nine districts of east UP, people of West Bihar and Nepal were dependent on the health services available in Gorakhpur.

Enumerating the achievements of his government, he said, “Now all districts are getting sufficient power supply in the state without discrimination. From June 2015 to March 2017, only 20,000 houses were made under the PM Awas scheme.”

“From March 2017 to December 2018, over 8.07 lakh houses were made in the state under the scheme. Similarly free power connections were distributed in the state in comparatively large numbers from March 2017 to December 2018,” he said.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 08:21 IST