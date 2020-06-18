UP rolls out plan for BC Sakhis in gram panchayats

lucknow

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:18 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process for the appointment of a ‘banking correspondent sakhi’ (BC sakhi) each in all the 58,000 gram panchayats in the state.

In these corona times, the selection process for the BC sakhis would be technology-driven, using a mobile app and video conferencing interviews. Never before has the government used such a method for statewide selection and appointment procedure in rural UP.

The government would hire the National Institute of Fashion Technology or some similar institute to design a uniform for them.

The banking correspondent sakhis would act as a link between the self-help groups in villages and banks and they would help villagers get the benefit from government schemes (the role that was traditionally of banks). “BC Sakhis will be the pivot of the State Rural Livelihood Mission’s financial inclusion programmes in the rural area. They will also encourage digital transactions in villages,” said principal secretary, UP rural development department, Manoj Kumar Singh in a letter issued to the director of UP Livelihood Mission.

Last month, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a plan that these women would realise the government’s dream of taking ‘banking to the doorstep’ in rural UP.

“The government will soon release a mobile app for the appointment. A candidate will have to feed relevant details on the app, answer some questions there, upload documents, photographs and Aadhar card image etc. Based on the number of applications, candidates will be shortlisted and then interviewed through electronic communication. The interview will be a direct dialogue with the candidate and non-mediated.

The app will be rolled out on Google Playstore,” said Manoj Kumar Singh in the detailed guidelines for the process.

For an appointment as the BC Sakhi in a gram panchayat, the candidate will have to be a resident of the same gram panchayat.

A member of a self-help group (SHG) in a village who was among the first one to join it and played a vital role in the running of the SHG would be given preference. Others may also apply according to various criteria.

Once appointed, the sakhis would undergo training as they will have to use technology in their work. The government aims to select candidates who would be inclined to learn new techniques, apart from having leadership quality.

Once selected, a Sakhi would get Rs 4,000 per month as honorarium and one time Rs 75,000 easy installment loan for tech hardware and installation.